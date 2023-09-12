Sign up to never miss a drop
Suicoke's FW23 Collection Can Stand the Rain (& Snow, Sleet, Etc...)

Words By Jade Gomez

Suicoke's expansive Fall/Winter 2023 collection features a wide variety of boots, slides, and even sandals that can withstand whatever elements come our way.

The massive lineup, available online now, focuses primarily on new colors for tried-and-true brand favorites, such as an endless array of colorways for its MOTO sandals, a new faux fur offering of its BOWER snow boot, and a water-resistant suede version of the PEPPER loafers.

Without sacrificing fashion for functionality, Suicoke's arsenal of unique materials are designed to be a welcome addition to your day hike bag or look good despite a surprise storm.

There's even two new colors of the whimsical P-SOCK, a puffer-like shoe liner for an added layer of protection in the colder months. I'm partial to the bright red, which I'll gladly show off even if it means I'll have chilly calves.

The new collection also marks the debut of Suicoke's TRED shoes. The multi-layered sneaker features an original RUN.2 outsole and a mixed rubber/leather upper with a latch-and-hook closure system, nodding to the classic mary jane silhouette that the Japanese brand has previously used for shoes like the AKK-ab.

Fans of Suicoke's rework of Vibram's Furoshiki shoe will be pleased to see some new colorways, including a monochrome black, a muted grey and lemon combo, and the Y2K classic brown and pink. The Furoshiki, which pays homage to the Japanese cloth wrapping art of the same name, is beefed up with Suicoke's thick padded upper, fastening straps, and a tough sole.

If you'd prefer to stay out of the elements entirely, Suicoke recently enlisted the help of Lanvin to elevate its trusty MOK clogs and DEPA sandals with a healthy dose of glitter and the luxury brand's signature braid detailing.

A big part of what makes Suicoke an ideal collaborator is the endless possibilities of its silhouettes and technology that set the proper foundation for a shoe that's reliable, first and foremost. It also helps that many of its signature styles also feature an EVA antibacterial footbed, so any sweaty, unexpected detour won't set off any smoke alarms.

It's time to retire the muddied and matted faux fur boots that, despite ending the day with wet socks, you've convinced yourself were appropriate for the snow. Don't you deserve something that's both weatherproof and chic?

