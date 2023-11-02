Suicoke’s District Vision Loafers Are Jackets For Your Feet

Suicoke and District Vision’s new Insulated Loafers look dead comfy. In fact, I’m not entirely sure I’ve ever seen a cozier looking shoe, which, considering the amount of shoes I’ve seen throughout my 32-year existence to date (I've lost count), is quite the feat.

Designed for a slower pace of life, the snug Suicoke x District Vision boots, which are a revamped take of the former's PEPPER silhouette, combine Suicoke's EVA footbed and signature outsole with an insulated nylon upper that makes them more like jackets for the feet than actual shoes.

1 / 2 District Vision

Decorated with branded silicone badges, a high-density foam platform midsole, and shock cord adjustments around the ankle for both a customisable fit and increased heat retention, the boots are more than just another pair of winter shoes to add to the rotation, but instead a strong candidate to be your best pal throughout the colder season.

District Vision

This, of course, isn’t the first time Suicoke and District Vision have teamed up. Last year the duo linked for a release that's the polar opposite to an Insulated Loafer: an Interlocking Adventure Sandal.

The open-toe number came equipped with the same Suicoke EVA cushioned footbed as the booties, but with the addition of a supple strap system and a Vibram custom rugged Wurstel interlocking lugged sole.

Suicoke and District Vision’s Insulated Loafers, though, are much more up my strasse.

Not only because there’s no way my toes are ever seeing the light of day in some of those rascal sandals, but also because, well, who doesn’t want, what is essentially, a puffer jacket shoe hugging their feet all winter long?