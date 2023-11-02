Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Suicoke’s District Vision Loafers Are Jackets For Your Feet

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Suicoke and District Vision’s new Insulated Loafers look dead comfy. In fact, I’m not entirely sure I’ve ever seen a cozier looking shoe, which, considering the amount of shoes I’ve seen throughout my 32-year existence to date (I've lost count), is quite the feat.

Designed for a slower pace of life, the snug Suicoke x District Vision boots, which are a revamped take of the former's PEPPER silhouette, combine Suicoke's EVA footbed and signature outsole with an insulated nylon upper that makes them more like jackets for the feet than actual shoes.

1 / 2
District Vision

Decorated with branded silicone badges, a high-density foam platform midsole, and shock cord adjustments around the ankle for both a customisable fit and increased heat retention, the boots are more than just another pair of winter shoes to add to the rotation, but instead a strong candidate to be your best pal throughout the colder season.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Suicoke and District Vision have teamed up. Last year the duo linked for a release that's the polar opposite to an Insulated Loafer: an Interlocking Adventure Sandal.

The open-toe number came equipped with the same Suicoke EVA cushioned footbed as the booties, but with the addition of a supple strap system and a Vibram custom rugged Wurstel interlocking lugged sole.

Suicoke and District Vision’s Insulated Loafers, though, are much more up my strasse.

Not only because there’s no way my toes are ever seeing the light of day in some of those rascal sandals, but also because, well, who doesn’t want, what is essentially, a puffer jacket shoe hugging their feet all winter long?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, When Did Beach Shoes Get So Good?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Apple Steps Into VR, Dave & Central Cee Top Charts, Ye & Biani's Bizarre 'Fits, Seventh Interview
    • Culture
  • best sandals
    Sandals Season Is Back & Here's What We're Copping
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023