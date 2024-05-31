Sign up to never miss a drop
That's Right, Sweater Vests Are A Summer 2024 Essential

in StyleWords By Riccardo Zazzini
Sweater vests have always been around, but when the preppy style started making headlines again a few years ago, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was another micro-trend that would dissipate as soon as it began.

Over the past few years, and especially during the summer season, the summer sweater vest has proven that it's here to stay.

What was once a slightly ironic play on the grandad aesthetic has become a pretty standard fixture not only on the backs of celebs but also on the runway. Some of the most talked-about shows in recent seasons have been bringing new takes on the sweater vest: Kenzo, Jil Sander, and JW Anderson to name just a few.

A testament to how popular they have become, a number of these designers and celebrities have even found a way to style them in warm weather, going commando and treating the summer vest like a winterized version of a tank top.

Whether it be a thick-knitted collegiate style, like the Kenzo sweater vest or a more slim-fitting graphic design like those shown by Dior for SS23, it seems that nobody is worried about itchy cotton on their bare skin this summer.

Summer vests are one of the earliest examples of athleisure, an early-20th-century example of a focus on functionality with the lack of sleeves making it a sportsman's essential. Soon the functional pros of going sleeveless made it hugely popular outside of sports, with its biggest surge in popularity coming in the '70s before being sidelined to life as a preppy piece of golf attire.

No doubt influenced by the current '70s resurgence, the sleeveless summer sweater is once again getting the respect it deserves and we've picked our favorite designs.

Scroll down to shop our favorite summer sweater vests.

Séfr River Vest

SéfrRiver Vest Black Cashmere
$400.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

We start off with one of Scandinavian's finest, the elegant Séfr and their all-black cashmere vest. This summer vest screams quality and endless layering opportunities.

Wales Bonner Unity Sweater vest

Wales BonnerUnity Sweater Vest Lime/Beige
$435.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Wales Bonner, besides being one of the hottest brands coming out of England in recent years and allowing us to rediscover our love for Jamaican fashion, is also one of the few brands that truly take knitting to another level.

Though this might be one of the brand's more vibrant colored pieces, the crew neck, and oversized fit make it a perfect summer vest, and the 100% recycled polyester with which the vest is made of is a subtle nod to sustainability that definitely won't hurt.

Highsnobiety Landscape Sweater Vest Multi

HighsnobietyLandscape Sweater Vest Multi
$205.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

If you're looking for a summer vest that's going to make a statement, this piece is a special tribute to "Not in London," our inaugural event in the "Not In" city series, spotlighting the vibrant cultural tapestry of the English capital.

In this case, this summer sweater vest celebrates the timeless beauty of Bolton Abbey's scenic pastures. Adorned with a striking all-over graphic inspired by mid-century paintings, this limited-edition piece is a true work of art.

Marni Cotton V Neck Vest

MarniCotton V-Neck Vest Steel
$695.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

This Marni summer sweater vest is a distressed style knit from 100% cotton. A gorgeous V-neck vest that brings out the refinement of the Italia luxury label in a somewhat understated way.

HS 05 Poly Knit Tank Top

Highsnobiety HS05Poly Knit Sweater Vest Black
$105.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Another shameless plug coming from our very own Highsnobiety HS05 collection is this tank top vest. True to our HS05 creative design thinking, this summer vest is perfect for exuding understated elegance and a great item to use for layering in between seasons.

Ahluwalia Kingpin Knitted Vest

AhluwaliaKingpin Knitted Vest Brown
$327.00
$545.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Ahluwalia's reputation for top-tier knitwear has only increased in recent seasons and this Kingpin Vest made with a soft viscose-organic cotton blend fabric shows why. With a slightly oversized fit, it features an all-over diamond print, with an "A" patchwork motif at the chest. The V neckline, straight hem, and rib knit trims just add to the perfection.

J.L.-A.L. Liquid Alpaca Vest

_J.L-A.L_Liquid Alpaca Vest Light Grey
$315.00
$525.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

If you don't know J.L.-A.L, now you know. Don't worry about how to pronounce it, we are still figuring it out.

Just take a look at this sweater vest. Any alpaca blend is a great place when considering a sweater vest, add to it this two-tone combo and you are good to go for the summer season.

Martine Rose Boiled Cable V Neck vest

Martine RoseBoiled Cable Vest Brown
$324.00
$540.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Though the list of streetwear is virtually endless, Martine Rose has been climbing to the top with standout pieces like this oversized brown vest.

Fun fact, the extra fine merino wool is boiled to create stiffness and structure.

RANRA Mistur Sweater Vest

RANRAMistur Sweater Vest Beige
$186.00
$310.00
Buy at Highsnobiety

Aside from the optics, the best thing about summer and especially summer sweater vests is the ease that comes with layering. The extremely tasteful color palette on this RANRA vest ensures this will remain in your rotation for as long as you like.

