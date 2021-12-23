Supreme Reigned...Supreme With Its 2021 Accessories

There goes a saying in streetwear, that no year is complete without a calendar stacked to the brim with Supreme releases. You know the ritual, every Thursday at 11am you get your trigger finger ready to try your hand at copping the week's best drops.

Typically, the process comes with plenty of failures before you finally manage to beat out the professionals and bots, yet the chase it part of the fun.

Year-on-year, Sup' manages to go above and beyond with its accessory offering – the collaborative partners get bigger, the products get wilder, and the ability to build the ultimate red-and-white box logo lifestyle gets a whole lot easier.

In the spirit of looking forward to the next year of releases, we round up the best of Supreme's 2021 accessories.

Skittles

Supreme

Supreme has done some pretty outrageous, questionable, and outright crazy collaborations over the years that have left me wondering – why?

Skittles, somehow, isn't one of those. You've tasted the rainbow, why not taste the Bogo? Now, if only these little baggies were filled with an exclusive flavor.

MG 1/100 RX-78-2 GUNDAM Ver. 3.0 Action Figure

Supreme

It feels like 2021 was the year of Gundam. Between Supreme, and Nike on the SB Dunk High and accompanying action figures, fans of the 1979 Mobile Suit Gundam anime have been treated to a bevvy of fun products.

Although this rendition of the RX-78-2 is less colorful than its on-screen counterpart, I can't help but think it looks really, really good in red. Honestly, Sup' collectible figures are something I can get behind, so, what's next? Hot Toys? Be@rbricks?

Hästens Maranga Bed

Supreme

Our News Editor, Tora Northman, said it best with "designer beds are the new luxury." If you've got a spare few thousand burning a hole in your pocket (the average Hästens entry-level bed will cost you just about $10,000) then this is precisely the product you need to turn your give your bedroom the ultimate skate makeover.

Clearly, there's no limitations on what kind of price tag can be attached to a Supreme product (or collaboration). Grab your 'preme bricks and get building, your box logo bed needs a place to sleep at night.

Shrek Skate Decks

Supreme

I'm not skater – I've never attempted, and can't see myself picking up a board anytime soon. If I was, however, then the Shrek decks would be top of my wishlist.

If we don't see Shrek shredding through the swamp on one of these in his next cinematic outing, Dreamworks have missed a trick. Pun intended.

Tifanny and Co. Jewellery

Supreme

This collaboration, titled "The Return to Tiffany," offered up a reimagining of products that were originally launched in the 1960s.

Sure, this isn't a standalone product, but this lineup was too good just to choose one. Given the international esteem that follows Tiffany and Co., this drop is a testament to just how far Supreme has come over the years.

Seemingly, there is no brand too big to get dressed up in a box logo.

WTAPS Grills Incense Burners

Supreme

If WTAPS was to create a wearable set of grills for its Fall/Winter 2021 link up with 'preme, they'd probably get their own spot on this list, too.

I've seen a lot of interesting incense burners in Camden over the years, but none quite this exciting.