Fire Up the Supreme Grills, Boys!

Supreme's accessory game is only heating up, special courtesy of its latest product: a bright red charcoal grill.

BBQ bois, rise up. Supreme finally got its own grill, made in collaboration with Coleman, the American outdoor recreation products brand.

Supreme's tabletop grill comes with rust-resistant steel wire grates plus a removable charcoal tray, rendered in that familiar bright red hue and topped with Supreme's famed Box Logo and Coleman branding.

The grill also comes with a BOGO travel bag, which we can see fans turning into laptop carriers or regular handbags, just for the flex, of course.

Maybe Supreme can get the men back on the grill. During Memorial Day, a couple of tweeters questioned: where did all the men go? Has grilling become a lost art? Sigh.

Anywho, also set to drop on June 15 is a little something for man's best friend: doggy bowls embossed with the Sup logo. What? Dogs can't partake in the life of hype, too?

Supreme heads can expect to see the Coleman grill and dog bowls in this week's delivery, alongside some outerwear, button-up shirts, tees, and headwear. Catch the latest drop on Supreme's website on Thursday, June 15.

Supreme's relevancy may be in question. But there's no denying the streetwear label reigns, well, supreme in accessories. No matter how outrageous they are. Holiday blowups. Hockey tables. Motorcycles. Glampers. Even Oreos for crying out loud.