Supreme Takes Nike's Craziest Clog for a Ride

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After dropping off BOGO-stamped Air Forces 1 Mids, Supreme and Nike are finally unleashing their long-simmering Clogposite collaboration.

After spending several years away, Nike's Clogposite returned to the spotlight, putting the Foamposite-gone-mule from the 2000s back at the top of people's minds again in 2024.

Naturally, the Clogposite's return further fueled rumors of the Supreme collab, which had been swirling the internet since 2023.

Supreme recently silenced the chatter, unveiling its Clogposite shoe collaboration in three colorways: black and two patterned designs.

Supreme's bolder Nike Clogposites have Aldo Drudi written all over them, blanketed in these familiar colorful looks oozing motorsport realness. Drudi, who has previously worked with Supreme on a Ducati collab, is behind some of racing's most famous designs.

Drudi's artwork meets Supreme and Nike branding on the slip-on's upper, joined by the model's cushy, Foamposite-inspired build.

After a lengthy wait, the Supreme x Nike Clog is finally expected to be released on Thursday, September 5, a.k.a Supreme's Drops Day.

It's no super confidential secret that Supreme enjoys an IYKYK Nike classic, evident with the brand's spins on the Air Darwin Lows and those Courtposites sneakers. So, of course, the streetwear brand took the unsung Clogposite for a ride (almost literally).

Shop Nike Clogposite

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
