Highsnobiety
Supreme's Umbro Tracksuits Feel Like Old UK Gold

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Supreme
Just like that, Supreme is back. Firmly inserting itself back into our weekly schedules, SS23 has arrived. With Tremaine Emory steering the ship as the brand's skipper, it feels in good hands; the product speaks for itself, mind.

One thing that's being overlooked, though, is the season's first team-up – let's show Supreme x Umbro some love, shall we?

Thursdays aren't the same without Supreme, you know. Sure, we all love a Thirsty Thursday or Baby Friday, but what does it all mean if we've not checked the week's drops at 11am?

Hyperbole aside, it's good to see 'Preme back for SS23. For the first time in a long time, I've got a good feeling about it, largely thanks to Tremaine's denim expertise.

One thing you can't help but get a bit fizzy about with Supreme is its collaborations. The best part of the season is seeing what the box logo brand has cooked up with The North Face and Nike or if we're really lucky, Stone Island.

There are plenty of other collabs sprinkled throughout the season's weekly drop calendar, but these tend to remain a mystery until their day lands. For the first team-up of the season, however, it's been particularly quiet.

Kickstarting the year with 'Preme is Umbro. A regular collaborator that has appeared throughout several seasons, the classic sportswear brand is often overlooked – perhaps, as it's a brand you'll readily find camped out in Sports Direct.

That being said, for us Brits, it's a pretty iconic brand. Next year it'll celebrate its 100th year in the game, and in its near century of operations, it's dressed some of British football's most iconic moments.

Palace loves it, raves love it – so why aren't the streets loving it?

SS23's Umbro team-up is criminally underrated if you ask me. Comprising three slick, tri-toned two-piece tracksuits, these drum up memories of the tracksuits of old.

I'm talking about the days before JJB Sports reached bankruptcy, and you'd find the coldest tracksuits Nike has ever made – the type of gear that fetches a fair few pennies on Depop's vintage storefronts and pages like Wavey Garms.

Nowadays, trackies are far more lowkey than in the 90s and early 2000s, but these Supreme x Umbro sets celebrate that golden era, replicating it with finesse.

That being said, sizes across all three styles are sitting, which, although not strange for 20s Supreme, suggests that Umbro doesn't quite hit in the States and across Europe in the way it does in the UK.

Would it see more success if it was under Palace instead of Supreme? Probably. Does it deserve more love? Definitely.

