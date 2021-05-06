Supreme's New Milan Bogo Is Already Selling for Hundreds on StockX

You already know the drill: A new Supreme store means a new Box logo T-shirt. To mark its recently-unveiled flagship store in Milan, Supreme opted for one of its most divine prints yet.

The white tee features the streetwear imprint’s signature Futura-font logo superimposed on top of its “Last Supper” graphic. It was speculated ahead of the reveal that this would be Milan's signature Bogo, given that the iconic Renaissance painting by Leonardo Da Vinci has always been a cultural heirloom of the Italian city.

Supreme famously used this image on hoodies, skateboards, and stickers for its FW12 collection as well as on a set of decks back in 2002. Now, the official Milan Bogo boasts the Leonardo da Vinci artwork on its chest, with “GRAZIE” (Italian for "Thank you") printed on the back.

The Milan Box logo tee is currently available in-store at Supreme Milan and, at the time of writing, is reselling on StockX for $749 – yikes. No word yet on whether the Milan-exclusive tee will drop on Supreme’s website.