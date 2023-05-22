Sign up to never miss a drop
Is Supreme Entering Clogposite Territory with Nike Soon?

Words By Morgan Smith

Well, it looks like Supreme is venturing into clog territory with Nike – Clogposite territory, to be clear.

Despite how made-up it sounds, the Nike Clogposite is real. As the name suggests, the shoe is essentially the cult-classic Foamposite sneaker reimagined as a slip-on clog. The shoe even boasts that distinctive one-piece mold for its upper, like the original sneaker.

The Clogposite debuted in the early 2000s (quite a few vintage pairs are lingering on sites like eBay as we speak). Like most slip-on shoes from athletic names, it was intended to be a cozy, post-game shoe for basketball players.

Regardless of whether you're repulsed or kinda into it, the aughts Nike shoe appears to be returning, courtesy of Nike and Supreme.

There are no official nor leaked photos of Supreme and Nike's collaborative Clogposite (yet), let alone any concrete details. However, the team-up is rumored to launch during the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

It's a little ways before release day. But let's hope some in-hand photos surface soon to hold Supreme heads off till next year.

It's no surprise that Supreme plans to revive yet another overlooked Nike shoe. The streetwear giant has a thing for the Swoosh's lesser-known or forgotten models (recall collabs like the Air Bakins, Nike Shox, Gato, Zoom Air Flight 95...the list goes on).

And like it or not, the Clogposites are seemingly next in line to for a good dust-off.

