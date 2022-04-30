Supreme Unveiled Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 Collab but Everyone Wants the Trippy Pants

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Zoom Air Flight 95

Release Date: May 5

Buy: Supreme's web store

Editor’s Notes: While Supreme may have been excited about unveiling looks at its upcoming Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 collab, fans were more hyped about the brand's trippy pants from the sneak peek.

We first heard murmurs about the Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 back in March, followed by the best looks yet at the collaborative kicks on April 29, thanks to Corteiz founder Clint.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like its Clarks and The North Face collabs, Supreme gives the Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 the bandana treatment, printed on leather and joined by suede on the upper for an intriguing material mashup.

The Supreme x Nike Air Flight 95 – which is rumored to drop in three colorways – makes it hard to forget its a Supreme collab, as the streetwear brand's logo repeats in a circle on the midsole's paisley-printed "bug eyes" circles. Oh, and you can't forget the Supreme branding on the tongue too.

Even with Supreme and its bandana prints saying "hey, look at me," fans' eyes couldn't stay off Supreme's psychedelic branded knit pants, as displayed in its campaign shot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Those pants are insane," "What's good with those pants," and "Waiting for the pants" are just a few of many comments under their Nike collab announcement.

So, Supreme, the people want to know: When are these tripped-out trousers dropping?

I'm getting sidetracked (or I'm in a trance from the pants). But, anyways, back to the kicks. Like Drake — who has rumored NOCTA x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 on the way, too — Supreme also has a thing for Nike's underrated classics, having just debuted a Shox collab during its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The streetwear behemoth has also dabbled with Nike's Air Max 96s, Nike SB Dunk Highs and Lows, and the oh-so-timeless Air Force 1s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Supreme may be able to scratch its Zoom Air Flight 95 off its Nike throwback list, but they still need to drop deets on those pants — for the people, you know (It's me, I'm people).

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.