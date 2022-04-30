Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Supreme Unveiled Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 Collab but Everyone Wants the Trippy Pants

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Zoom Air Flight 95

Release Date: May 5

Buy: Supreme's web store

Editor’s Notes: While Supreme may have been excited about unveiling looks at its upcoming Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 collab, fans were more hyped about the brand's trippy pants from the sneak peek.

We first heard murmurs about the Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 back in March, followed by the best looks yet at the collaborative kicks on April 29, thanks to Corteiz founder Clint.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like its Clarks and The North Face collabs, Supreme gives the Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 the bandana treatment, printed on leather and joined by suede on the upper for an intriguing material mashup.

The Supreme x Nike Air Flight 95 – which is rumored to drop in three colorways – makes it hard to forget its a Supreme collab, as the streetwear brand's logo repeats in a circle on the midsole's paisley-printed "bug eyes" circles. Oh, and you can't forget the Supreme branding on the tongue too.

Even with Supreme and its bandana prints saying "hey, look at me," fans' eyes couldn't stay off Supreme's psychedelic branded knit pants, as displayed in its campaign shot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Those pants are insane," "What's good with those pants," and "Waiting for the pants" are just a few of many comments under their Nike collab announcement.

So, Supreme, the people want to know: When are these tripped-out trousers dropping?

I'm getting sidetracked (or I'm in a trance from the pants). But, anyways, back to the kicks. Like Drake — who has rumored NOCTA x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 on the way, too — Supreme also has a thing for Nike's underrated classics, having just debuted a Shox collab during its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The streetwear behemoth has also dabbled with Nike's Air Max 96s, Nike SB Dunk Highs and Lows, and the oh-so-timeless Air Force 1s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Supreme may be able to scratch its Zoom Air Flight 95 off its Nike throwback list, but they still need to drop deets on those pants — for the people, you know (It's me, I'm people).

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Memory Of Black/Footwear White/Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceUXC72EC Black
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now