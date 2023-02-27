Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Supreme Gets Its Hands on Nike's Air Bakins

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This article was published on February 25 and updated on February 27

Supreme continues to explore the deep depths of Nike's archives, dusting off the Air Bakin model for its next collaboration.

Murmurs regarding Supreme's spin on the 90s basketball shoe began to swirl at the top of the year. And now, the collaborative Air Bakins are slated to arrive on March 2 in two color schemes, black/multicolor and white.

We've got in-hand looks at the black iteration, courtesy of Highsnobiety's fashion director Sebastian Jean.

The stealthy hue serves as a foundation, hitting on the rubber outsole and the upper's mesh and nubuck panels. And vibrant hues like red and blues strike elsewhere.

A bright ombré concept decorates the models' unique leather paneling on the upper — one of shoe's most unmistakable details.

Supreme branding hits on the heel tab, while the Bakin's signature Swooshes surface in their usual spots. On the other hand, an "NYC" replaces the model's controversial "AIR," of which the Muslim community felt looked too much like the Allah symbol.

The same construction informs the white pairs, which will drop alongside the black scheme on Supreme's website on Thursday (expect a Nike SNKRS release to follow).

The Supreme x Nike Air Bakin's release comes just a few days after whispers of the label's newest Air Force 1 collab, which is rumored to drop in Baroque Brown for the fall season.

The Spring/Summer 2023 collection rolls out as we speak, the collaborative Air Bakin arrive next week, and the brown Af1s to close out the year? Sup heads are already being well fed for 2023.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
