Supreme’s Next Nike Collab Sends Shox Waves

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Shox Ride 2

Release Date: June 23

Price: $190

Buy: Supreme's webstore

Editor’s Notes: After subtly appearing in its jam-packed Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook alongside bro-style glamping needs, Supreme's Nike Shox sneakers are expected to be next up on the brand's loaded release calendar.

While Supreme didn't tease but a single image during the February campaign, the king of early cops, @clint419, provided the best look yet at the streetwear giant's Shox Ride 2 sneakers in mid June, days before Supreme confirmed the collaboration with an image on its own Instagram page.

Following in the footsteps of the partnership's Zoom Air Flight 95s, the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 also takes the trio route, reportedly issuing three colorways for its drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've already been introduced to the black colorway earlier this year, but this is probably your first time meeting the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 in "white" and "neutral olive" unless you're plugged into pre-releases like social media sneaker leakers.

Like the black, the remaining colorways also display Supreme's famed Futura branding coiled around the sneaker model's recognizable pumped-up cushioning columns.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the sneaker's mesh-leather upper, you'll find plenty of Swooshes stamped throughout too (as if we didn't already know this was a Nike collab).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though Supreme regularly raids Nike's sneaker archives, it's not the only brand sending Shox waves as of late.

Skepta and COMME DES GARÇONS offered their own nostalgic and iced-out takes on the model back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Martine Rose just added some much-needed shock — or Shox, I should say — value to the sneakers, reworking the silhouette with a squared loafer-style toe for when you have a game with the boys and a classy dinner with your girl afterward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shox enthusiasts, rise up! It's safe to say the model's comeback is steadily gaining traction. I wouldn't be surprised if the sneakers become a thing again, especially with the hype kings at Supreme involved for the Shox Ride 2.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
