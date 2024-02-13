Supreme Quietly Revealed Its New Nike SB Sneakers

Supreme recently previewed its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, quietly confirming a few previously rumored collaborations in the same breathe. For starters, Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low — which guest starred in the new lookbook — just got a quiet reveal by the brand.

In the preview, Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low sneakers appeared in a black colorway, styled with a longline camouflage jacket collaboration with artist Futura (who also has a Nike SB collab en route).

Right now, we're still awaiting an official release date for Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low. But it's safe to assume the Darwin collab's drop is near between pairs popping on eBay and the sneaker's campaign debut.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Supreme's SS24 collection will begin to roll out soon, like February 15 soon. So, stay alert in the coming weeks — we could see the collaborative Nike SB Darwin sneakers any day now.

First looks at the Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low hit our screens in 2023, realized in not just one but four colorways including black, white/blue, camouflage, and volt.

The Supreme x Nike SB Darwin sneaker is said to be an extremely limited release. According to rumors, only 6,500 pairs will drop, with some colorways arriving in less units than the others.

The original Nike Air Darwin was most commonly associated with former basketball star Dennis Rodman — so much so that people call the sneakers Rodman's unofficial signature shoe.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Darwin was the first Nike shoe to wear the backward Swoosh proudly, years before landing on Travis Scott's hyped Nike sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With Supreme's collaboration, the streetwear brand turns the Darwin basketball shoe into a low-top skate-worthy sneaker. The resulting collab, in turn, looks a lot like the older low-top Darwins, down to the canvas uppers. However, the schemes, plus the subtle presence of that familiar Futura logo, make it very much Supreme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Spring 2024 season is looking to be another big one for Supreme and Nike's ongoing partnership. In addition the SB Darwin, the two are expected to deliver a Jordan collaboration and Nike Air Max Dn team-up. Sheesh.