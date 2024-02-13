Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme Quietly Revealed Its New Nike SB Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Supreme recently previewed its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, quietly confirming a few previously rumored collaborations in the same breathe. For starters, Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low — which guest starred in the new lookbook — just got a quiet reveal by the brand.

In the preview, Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low sneakers appeared in a black colorway, styled with a longline camouflage jacket collaboration with artist Futura (who also has a Nike SB collab en route).

Right now, we're still awaiting an official release date for Supreme's Nike SB Darwin Low. But it's safe to assume the Darwin collab's drop is near between pairs popping on eBay and the sneaker's campaign debut.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Supreme's SS24 collection will begin to roll out soon, like February 15 soon. So, stay alert in the coming weeks — we could see the collaborative Nike SB Darwin sneakers any day now.

First looks at the Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low hit our screens in 2023, realized in not just one but four colorways including black, white/blue, camouflage, and volt.

The Supreme x Nike SB Darwin sneaker is said to be an extremely limited release. According to rumors, only 6,500 pairs will drop, with some colorways arriving in less units than the others.

The original Nike Air Darwin was most commonly associated with former basketball star Dennis Rodman — so much so that people call the sneakers Rodman's unofficial signature shoe.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Darwin was the first Nike shoe to wear the backward Swoosh proudly, years before landing on Travis Scott's hyped Nike sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With Supreme's collaboration, the streetwear brand turns the Darwin basketball shoe into a low-top skate-worthy sneaker. The resulting collab, in turn, looks a lot like the older low-top Darwins, down to the canvas uppers. However, the schemes, plus the subtle presence of that familiar Futura logo, make it very much Supreme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Spring 2024 season is looking to be another big one for Supreme and Nike's ongoing partnership. In addition the SB Darwin, the two are expected to deliver a Jordan collaboration and Nike Air Max Dn team-up. Sheesh.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
U991TB2
New Balance
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Pigment Dyed Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Freight Cargo Gravy
entire studios
$250
We Recommend
  • most expensive nike dunks
    These Are the Most Expensive Dunks on the Resale Market
    • Sneakers
  • fake supreme
    How to Spot Fake Supreme in 2024
    • Style
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana in 2024
    • Style
  • winter pants
    Winter's No Match For the These Cozy Pants
    • Style
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme Quietly Revealed Its New Nike SB Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Alpha Industries SS24 collection bombers
    A.I.’s SS24 is the Alpha and Omega of Combat Couture
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • adidas Adilette 2024.
    adidas Has Gone Full Crocs Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024