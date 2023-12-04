Sign up to never miss a drop
Be Merry: Santa Supreme Is Dropping Box Logo Hoodies & Tees

Words By Morgan Smith

You hear that on the roof? Sounds like Santa Supreme is coming to deliver new Box Logo pieces for the holiday — or should I say, Supreme-mas?

That's right. Supreme is apparently dropping off Box Logo t-shirts sometime in December, as part of its Fall/Winter 2023 rollout.

At the moment, there's no official word on the release date or the tees' colorways. But streetwear enthusiasts have some ideas: anyone up for a camo Box Logo tee?

In the meantime, Supreme will drop off some Box Logo hoodies, including the anticipated camouflage scheme from the collection preview.

As far as other colorways go, fans can expect more tonal options, like black, white, purple, and red. Yes, like a red BOGO on a red hoodie.

Joining the Box Logo hoodies will be New Era Box logo beanies, offered in the same schemes and dropping the same day as the hoodies.

On the subject of the drop day, Supreme's Box Logo hoodies are expected to drop on December 7 at Supreme's stores and on its website. The Supreme hive seems more than ready for this release, judging by comments: "That camo hoodie is gonna be the reason I'll be waiting in line on Wednesday morning."

Then again, Sup heads are always excited for the release of Supreme's famous Box Logo, whether on a tee, pullover, or even inside-out.

Around this same time last year, Supreme got into the holiday and BOGO-giving spirit, releasing a batch of crewnecks and hats bearing its famous logo. If you're familiar with the demand for Supreme's hyped motif, you can probably guess how the drop went: they sold out, of course.

Now, if you miss out on the latest release of hoodies and beanies, there will be a second chance to cop a Supreme Box Logo when the label launches its tees later this month. Seeing as it's the season of miracles, let's hope the spirit rubs off on those aiming to score a piece.

