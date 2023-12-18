Sign up to never miss a drop
Swatch & OMEGA's MoonSwatch Looks Luxe In Ostrich Leather

in WatchesWords By Tayler Willson

Whenever Swatch and OMEGA collaborate, they make sure we know about it. The duo, who together are a force to be reckoned with, have made the MoonSwatch their thing over the past 12 months, a timepiece that’s been virtually impossible to get a hold of every time they drop.

Swatch and OMEGA's latest collaboration, which came soon after another MoonSwatch teaser on its Instagram last week, takes the watch to another level this season with the luxurious addition of ostrich leather straps.

This MoonSwatch link up will retail exclusively at London’s Harvey Nichols from December 27 as the first in a series of exclusive collaborations to be stocked at the famed retailer.

Since Swatch and OMEGA’s debut MoonSwatch back in 2021, the desirability of the pair’s supermoon-inspired watches have skyrocketed. 

From its harvest moon Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch in late summer to its super sought-after Swiss Day special, Swatch and OMEGA have had would-be customers queuing around the block such is the draw of their MoonSwatch (and the fact Swatch only sells its OMEGA collabs in-store.)

Thing is, the MoonSwatch’s popularity is no major surprise, especially when you consider that it’s essentially a more affordable Speedmaster. Sure, it’s not cheap by any means, but paying less than four figures for such a nice watch is certainly kinder on the wallet.

One surf on the interweb will show you that last year's Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch is still up on resell sites for nearly over $100. Then again, that’s pocket money compared to the Speedmaster, which can be had secondhand for anywhere from $4,000 to upwards.

Anyways, the Swatch x OMEGA MoonSwatch story continues on for 2023 and with a few weeks left until 2024, they could even squeeze another one in, right? Wishful thinking.

