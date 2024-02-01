Sign up to never miss a drop
Suddenly, Every Moonswatch Is Back on the Market

Watches

Sotheby’s, the oldest and largest internationally recognised firm of fine art auctioneers on the planet, is auctioning off all eleven OMEGA x Swatch “Mission to Moonshine Gold” timepieces.

For the very first time, the auction, which will end on February 24, will feature eleven OMEGA x Swatch branded suitcases containing all eleven timepieces from OMEGA and Swatch’s “Mission to Moonshine Gold” MoonSwatch collection.

The sought after watch collabs are near impossible to buy at retail such is their demand, but now thanks to Sotheby’s fanatics have another chance to cop. But be warned: it won’t come cheap.

Sure, OMEGA’s MoonSwatch is much more affordable than its Speedmaster at $260, but eleven of them at auction in a limited-edition suitcase? You best have deep pockets!

The eleven suitcases featured in the auction will be displayed in a range of OMEGA stores across the globe throughout the bidding, including Zurich, Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Sydney.

The news of Sotheby’s OMEGA Swatch MoonSwatch auction comes less than a week after the reveal of a forthcoming Snoopy-themed Moonswatch, and soon after the release of OMEGA’s own take on MoonSwatch in the Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8.

It’s been a busy month or so for OMEGA all things told, although considering the success the luxury watchmaker had in 2023 with ample MoonSwatch releases, why wouldn’t it double-down on its releases?

Thing is, Swatch's Instagram page is incessantly loaded with followers asking for more opportunities to purchase a MoonSwatch, so news of Sotheby's auction is only good news.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Think of the auction as a sort of collation of all the good OMEGA and Swatch has done over the past 24 months, a collation that one lucky bidder can actually own.

Sure, we aren’t entirely sure how much all eleven MoonSwatches will end up selling for (that’s the beauty of an auction right there), although I’d be surprised if they end up going for more than one new Speedmaster could cost you.

So, with that in mind, Sotheby’s auction could actually prove a bit of a bargain for the MoonSwatch hunters out there.

