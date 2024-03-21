It’s Here: Swatch & OMEGA’s Snoopy MoonSwatch!

Following months of speculation, Swatch and OMEGA’s long-awaited Snoopy-themed MoonSwatch finally has a release date.

Swatch and OMEGA, who first teased a potential Snoopy MoonSwatch back in January, officially revealed the collaboration in all its glory on March 20, although it wasn’t exactly what fans had envisioned.

Like previous models from Swatch and OMEGA’s MoonSwatch Collection, the new model comes with the chronograph function. However, unlike previous iterations, the first MoonSwatch of 2024 also arrives equipped with a moon phase function that displays the current phase of the moon on its dial.

Officially titled "Mission to Moonphase,” this is the first time that Swatch has combined a moon phase with a Chronograph, and what better model to debut it than on a MoonSwatch, one of the most hyped watches of the last two years.

On the model’s moon phase mask and disc there’s also a hidden quote from Snoopy nestled amidst the crescent moons and stars that can only be seen under UV light.

Anyway, when does Swatch and OMEGA’s MoonSwatch actually release?

Despite IG comments suggesting that the collaborative timepiece could land on March 31, Swatch and OMEGA’s anniversary, Swatch and Omega's Mission to Moonphase Snoopy MoonSwatch drops on March 26, 2024, the date of the next full moon, and only at "select Swatch stores" according to Swatch.

Such is the popularity of Swatch and OMEGA’s MoonSwatch collaborations, plus the fact that they’ve been teasing their Mission to Moonphase Snoopy MoonSwatch for so long now, this won’t be any easy watch to get a hold of. Good luck anyway.