Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

TAG Heuer & Team Ikuzawa Celebrate Japan’s Lone Wolf With a Carrera Collab

in WatchesWords By Jade Gomez

Racing enthusiasts’ ears might perk up at the name Tetsu Ikuzawa, who's fighting spirit brought Japan center stage in professional racing throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. 60 years after he entered the Japanese Grand Prix for the first time, TAG Heuer, Team Ikuzawa, and Bamford have come together to develop a timepiece that honors Ikuzawa’s trailblazing racing and style legacy.

The TAG Heuer x Team Ikuzawa x Bamford Carrera Chronograph collaboration centers around a red and white timepiece, paying homage to Team Ikuzawa’s racing suit inspired by the Japanese flag. The simple color scheme continues on the dial with contrasting chronograph counters and polished hands, accented with neat TAG Heuer and Team Ikuzawa logos that certainly doesn’t disrupt the design. 

If you’re looking to have this watch as your everyday driver, the steel three-row bracelet can be swapped out for a white fabric strap with a Velcro closure. The entire collaborative Carrera Chronograph is powered by Heuer’s in-house 02 movement and wrapped in a 42mm steel-polished case topped with domed sapphire crystals. Additionally, the timepiece is water resistant up to 100 meters.

1 / 2
TAG Heuer / Jonathan James Wilson

There are only 100 watches made, with numbers one and 100 reserved just for Izukawa and his daughter, Mai. Each box also comes with a miniature Porsche, celebrating the racer’s accomplishments with the car at the 1967 Japanese Grand Prix.

For the watch lovers wondering: the TAG Heuer x Team Izukawa x Bamford collaboration is exclusively available at TAG Heuer boutiques in Japan and on its Japanese e-commerce site.

Although racing is in his blood, Izukawa developed an artistic streak through his upbringing with his painter father — a creative gift he passed down to his daughter Mai, who has since taken Team Izukawa from the track to the runway. Armed with over two decades of creative direction experience, Mai keeps the wheels rolling with her father’s brand after his retirement.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Alpaca Static Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$300
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • 25 best beyonce songs Jay Z Lemonade
    29 of Queen B's Best Songs to Celebrate Beyoncé's Birthday
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 15 best J. Cole songs to celebrate the anniversary of “The Come Up”
    • Culture
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jay-z yeezys outfit
    Is Jay-Z Wearing YEEZYs?
    • Sneakers
  • reebok ltd
    Introducing Reebok LTD, A Playground For Creative Evolution
    • Style
  • Loro piana milan ss24
    Loro Piana Looks to Japan for SS24
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Land on the Turf Soon
    • Sneakers
  • gucci ss24
    There's No Raining on Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Parade
    • Style
  • hs-new-balance-ben
    Fancy a Change in Routine? Try a Morning Run and Rave
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023