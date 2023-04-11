Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist's Speaker Lets You Feel the Music (No Seriously)

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Think of your absolute favorite song — that one song you can't resist giving a couple of replays, that one track that makes you say, "I wanna feel it in my bones." Well, thanks to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist, this might be your chance to live out that fantasy (well, sort of).

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist debuted its Sounds speaker, a 110cm-tall home audio device packed with a 200W ultra-high output, which produces a sound pressure so intense that it can "be felt directly on the skin," per TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.

In addition to seven speakers, Sounds also boasts a high-frequency band of amplifier frequencies (20Hz to 25KHz), which allows you to enjoy whatever music you listen to with ease.

The TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist Sounds speaker wraps its impressive capabilities with a cool, minimal design made from polycarbonate resin — a concept where a deliberately broke mold reveals NYC's famed Flatiron building underneath.

Now, feeling your favorite track on your skin doesn't come cheap — TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist's Sounds speaker $6,734. Nonetheless, for those looking to spend some coins for the elevated experience, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist's Sounds speaker is currently up for grabs via pre-order on the brand's website. A wider release is scheduled to happen in September of this year.

From upside-down 'fits to toe shoes with Suicoke to speakers allowing you to feel the music literally, it's never a dull moment in the world of TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.

