Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Taraji P. Henson's Marc Jacobs Outfit Is *Chef's Kiss*

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Miss Taraji P. Henson in full Marc Jacobs.

When arriving for an appearance on The View on April 6, the Hidden Figures actress brought all the fashion drama in a full Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 look.

Let's walk through this 'fit real quick. Henson donned an ultra-fuzzy belted dress finished with layering details, paired with sleek natural-toned leather gloves and the brand's insane towering platform boots (other iterations have been spotted on Nicki Minaj, Kate Moss, and a dystopian Bella Hadid).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With a sharp bob cut and a burgundy lippie to match her sky-high shoes, Henson's look was just one big chef's kiss (special thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert).

Also, during her press run in New York, Miss Henson hit us with a solid Coperni number (again, another shoutout to Mr. Rembert), with the actress donning a silver cutout mini dress by the French brand.

In case you're wondering what Henson promoted during this promo tour, she actually announced a major partnership between her nonprofit, Boris L. Henson Foundation and Kate Spade.

Together, the two will introduce wellness pods at HBCUs (Historical Black Colleges & Universities), offering mental health resources to students like free therapy, yoga classe, and rest pods.

Well, what a way to make show up (and show out) to launch such a meaningful initiative.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
PattaHope Love Peace Sports Cap
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAKAHA 2 LOW GTX
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • Doja Cat's Marc Jacobs Staycation (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • Maximalist Minimalism Makes the Next Big Marc Jacobs Bag (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now