Taraji P. Henson's Marc Jacobs Outfit Is *Chef's Kiss*

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Miss Taraji P. Henson in full Marc Jacobs.

When arriving for an appearance on The View on April 6, the Hidden Figures actress brought all the fashion drama in a full Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 look.

Let's walk through this 'fit real quick. Henson donned an ultra-fuzzy belted dress finished with layering details, paired with sleek natural-toned leather gloves and the brand's insane towering platform boots (other iterations have been spotted on Nicki Minaj, Kate Moss, and a dystopian Bella Hadid).

With a sharp bob cut and a burgundy lippie to match her sky-high shoes, Henson's look was just one big chef's kiss (special thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert).

Also, during her press run in New York, Miss Henson hit us with a solid Coperni number (again, another shoutout to Mr. Rembert), with the actress donning a silver cutout mini dress by the French brand.

In case you're wondering what Henson promoted during this promo tour, she actually announced a major partnership between her nonprofit, Boris L. Henson Foundation and Kate Spade.

Together, the two will introduce wellness pods at HBCUs (Historical Black Colleges & Universities), offering mental health resources to students like free therapy, yoga classe, and rest pods.

Well, what a way to make show up (and show out) to launch such a meaningful initiative.