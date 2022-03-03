Marc Jacobs' New Heaven Collection Is One for the Barbz

Brand: Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Marc Jacobs' website

Editor's Notes: Breaking: Marc Jacobs is a Barb!

Heaven, the designer's cult-loved sub-label, just unveiled its latest collection and campaign, starring Nicki Minaj herself.

Donning Jacobs's famous platform Kiki boots, the rapper takes center stage in new offerings from the Gen Z-beloved brand, including logo baby tees and printed bustiers.

Minaj is in good company — Heaven also recruited Yung Lean, Paloma Elsesser, Steve Lacy, and Mena Suvari of American Beauty, one of several throwback films Jacobs has mined for inspiration (remember The Virgin Suicides collection?).

Aside from the campaign, the collection itself is similarly rich with cultural references and collaborations.

The work of famed photographer Ed Templeton, best known for his shots of teenagers smoking and kissing, appear on accessories and separates.

Jacobs also collaborated with fellow designer Claire Barrow to re-release the aforementioned Kiki boots, which — unsurprisingly — have already sold out.

Other team-ups for spring include Sara Rabin, Dinosaur Jr., Gumby, and Alake Shilling.

"Marc Jacobs has always been a brand that holds a mirror up to society," Ava Nirui, Heaven's art director, told Highsnobiety. "This season, we are paying homage to the chaotic outlets that young people need in these dystopian times."

"The collection is inspired by dreams and nightmares [and] the very thin line between the two."

Despite Heaven's smash success among younger Marc Jacobs fans, the label boasts a single flagship in Los Angeles — a pain point for hungry customers abroad.

Luckily, the SS22 collection will be stocked at London's Dover Street Market, an achievement Nirui characterized as "as dream come true."

"Hopefully more Heaven stores very soon, but none planned yet," she added.