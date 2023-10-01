Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Thanks to Vetements, We Know What Travis Kelce Did Last Night

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

A week and a New Balance 550 restock later, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still the talk of the internet.

Coincidentally (not really), the two are in New York City this weekend, as a big Chiefs and Jets game is set to go down on Sunday, October 1.

Of course, the Chiefs player will be on the field...and Taylor is due to make yet another and (probably) viral appearance in the stands, per reports. This football season may very well belong to the Swifties.

But before the game, let's rewind the weekend, specifically Kelce's arrival to the Big Apple.

Fresh off the plane, Kelce is dressed to impress (Taylor perhaps), exiting the airline in a deconstructed Luu Dan suit, a white tee, shiny patent shoes, and Wayne's World hat. A Louis Vuitton briefcase in one hand and a Louis Vuitton suitcase in the other.

It's safe to say Kelce certainly enjoys a good statement look. Remember last week's KidSuper 'fit?

As the sun went down Saturday, the day changed to night, the rain finally stopped, and out came Stealth Kelce.

The NFL player wore black pinstripe trousers with super-exclusive Air Jordan 3 PE "Tinker Oregon Ducks" sneakers for his nighttime outfit. And while in New York, he sported a New York hat (so nice, it says NY twice).

The most interesting part of his outfit was his tee, however: a Spring/Summer 2023 Vetements t-shirt that read, "I'm not doing shit today."

When Avril Lavigne donned the top at Paris Fashion Week, it was a mood. In Kelce's case, it's kind of funny and even ironic.

Apparently, Kelce was doing shit that Saturday. According to reports, he went to Taylor's apartment, leaving in the morning of the Chiefs game in the wee hours.

Now, it's Football Sunday. The Chiefs and Jets' kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. May the force be with everyone's feeds (and Swift-approved shoes) tonight.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • adidas forum
    The adidas Forum Low Is Still at the Peak of Its Game
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • travis kelce pre game outfits
    Thanks to Vetements, We Know What Travis Kelce Did Last Night
    • Style
  • y/project ss24
    Y/Project SS24 Was Full of Twists, Turns, & Snakes
    • Style
  • offset balenciaga outfit
    In the "Spy Kids" Shades, Offset Is a Man on a Style Mission
    • Style
  • space jam 11 low
    The Space Jam 11s Are Going Low, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • balenciaga cargo sneaker
    Balenciaga's New Sneaker Carries Some Serious Cargo
    • Sneakers
  • balenciaga summer 2024
    For Summer 2024, Balenciaga Gets Personal
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023