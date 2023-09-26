Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes

Taylor Swift's style is a good reflection of her music. For example, they both summon adjectives like "approachable," "widely palatable," "inoffensively normal." No hate! Just that part of Swift's wide appeal is that everything she does, makes, and wears is incredibly digestible.

It's thus very appropriate that Swift would co-sign the world's most ordinary New Balance sneakers — you even could say they deserve each other.

In fairness, Swift's red and white New Balance 550 shoes were part of her Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfit worn on September 24 while supporting reported new beau Travis Kelce, so the sneakers weren't necessarily fashion for fashion's sake.

On the other hand, Swift could've just opted for some regular white shoes if all she needed was plain kicks, so her normie New Balances were very much a choice.

And not necessarily a terribly choice or anything: 550s are a fine shoe, they're just played-out to the point of extreme blandness.

Within only a few short years, New Balance's hit low-top sneaker has evolved from a cult smash to an omnipresent, ultra-normal staple worn by everyone and their kid sibling. The New Balance 550 was once impossible to keep in stock; now, it's widely available at every chain sneaker retailer in every conceivable colorway.

The 550, with its retro chunk and neutral colorways, is one of the most mass sneakers currently on the market, the very epitome of a normal shoe. In fact, if Taylor Swift was a sneaker, she'd probably be this one.

It's crazy how big this story has become. NBC carried coverage of Swift's sneakers on Hallie Jackson, the New York Times weighed in, and sites of all stripes clamored for clicks by pointing readers to places to buy Swift's safe sneakers.

To the surprise of no one, Swift's obsessive fanbase immediately sold out the identical 550s currently available on New Balance's website. Worked for her $673 butterfly jeans, why wouldn't the Swifties snap up extremely normal $110 sneakers?

In response, New Balance restocked the red and white 550 shoes on September 26 and gave them place of presence on the site, though that didn't stop enterprising resellers from trying to turn a buck by flipping spare pairs.

Perhaps New Balance just saw the writing on the wall and had reserve pairs ready to go. Swift's style is so conventional that it's headline-worthy whenever she steps out in something genuinely interesting — the 550s were practically inevitable.

Next up, the Swiftified adidas Samba!