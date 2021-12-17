Nike's Blazer Mid Jumbo Just Keeps Getting Better

Brand: Nike

Model: Blazer Mid Jumbo

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: When we set eyes on the Nike Blazer Mid Jumbo, the first thing that came to mind was Off-White Blazer Lites. A fair judgment, given the pairs oversized lateral Swoosh, a detail that feels straight out of the late Virgil Abloh’s design handbook.

While original pairs of the newly introduced take on the classic silhouette kept a tight focus on the Swoosh alone by placing it on a blank slate - white leather, for example - this iteration pulls out all the stops to create a sneaker that is, at the least, memorable.

In a colorway that Nike has dubbed “Voodoo,” one thing that certainly isn’t absent is creativity.

Constructed from a patchwork of sorts, the silhouette features several fabrications, including leather, cotton canvas, twill, suede, and denim.

As you’d expect, the application of so many varied textures is emphasized by an array of colors. On the lateral portion, varied shades of blue are contrasted by stark and milky whites, while the opposite side is olive green.

Touches of orange feature at the tongue, toe box stitching, medial Swoosh, heel branding, and insole, while classic denim blue makes up the lace stay.

The colorway takes its name from the removable Voodoo doll-inspired detail that sits towards the heel. When removed, a two-button fixture takes its place.

Personally, I think the pair could have done without the creepy character as the build does more than enough to impress on its own. I can't imagine the somewhat problematic name will be well accepted given that it's a term usually used to caricature the Haitian Vodou religion.

Despite this, it looks like the theme will be leading a pack, as a second white pair is also doing the rounds.

