Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Finally, Tekla Is Opening Its Maiden Flagship Store

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Danish label Tekla modestly describes itself as “elevated yet functional homeware pieces of uncompromising quality” on its Instagram. And it’s right.

However, without dropping some pennies on a full bedding collection, up until now you’ve only ever been able to take Tekla’s word for it as opposed to at least feeling its fabrics in-store before buying.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Luckily for those who are yet to feel the delights of Tekla, the label is finally opening the doors to its first-ever flagship store in the heart of the Danish capital on April 22, 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The store, which spans almost 200 sq metres of the historic Egmont building’s ground floor, was first constructed in the early 20th century by the famous Danish publisher and modernist, Egmont Petersen.

Built in the 1930s, the Egmont building features Nordic Classicism characteristics that have been a source of inspiration for the project’s architectural team. The resulting space is classic yet modern, valuing quality and considered design in a way that echoes both the Tekla brand and the building’s history.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since its inception in 2017, Tekla has been an IYKYK kinda brand. From sleepwear enthusiasts to toweling connoisseurs, the label’s array of luxury products appeals to anyone and everyone who appreciates quality fabrics.

As well as its ongoing mainline collections — the latest of which featured some sublime needle-striped sleepwear — Tekla has also garnered a new set of followers thanks to its mightily successful collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its link-ups with Stüssy reamin arguably its most in-demand to date, while follow-up partnerships with labels like Jacquemus and elusive Montreal-based designer JJJJound have only enhanced Tekla's luxury reputation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now finally, six years into its journey, Tekla’s first official flagship is here. And, like it said: if you haven’t tried its gear yet, just wait. It’s a real game changer.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
DieselC-Obi Denim Hat Blue
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyPigment Dyed Loose Knit Sweater Vest Brown
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 LunRoc/Dark Sapphire/Rubber
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Stüssy Shirt for Your Bed
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • Having Conquered the Earth, Luxury Labels Take the Sky
  • A Radically Classic, Radically Cool Clothing Label Finally Puts Down Roots
  • Lufthansa and Sho Shibuya Keep You Comfy In The Clouds
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now