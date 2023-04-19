Finally, Tekla Is Opening Its Maiden Flagship Store

Danish label Tekla modestly describes itself as “elevated yet functional homeware pieces of uncompromising quality” on its Instagram. And it’s right.

However, without dropping some pennies on a full bedding collection, up until now you’ve only ever been able to take Tekla’s word for it as opposed to at least feeling its fabrics in-store before buying.

Luckily for those who are yet to feel the delights of Tekla, the label is finally opening the doors to its first-ever flagship store in the heart of the Danish capital on April 22, 2023.

The store, which spans almost 200 sq metres of the historic Egmont building’s ground floor, was first constructed in the early 20th century by the famous Danish publisher and modernist, Egmont Petersen.

Built in the 1930s, the Egmont building features Nordic Classicism characteristics that have been a source of inspiration for the project’s architectural team. The resulting space is classic yet modern, valuing quality and considered design in a way that echoes both the Tekla brand and the building’s history.

Since its inception in 2017, Tekla has been an IYKYK kinda brand. From sleepwear enthusiasts to toweling connoisseurs, the label’s array of luxury products appeals to anyone and everyone who appreciates quality fabrics.

As well as its ongoing mainline collections — the latest of which featured some sublime needle-striped sleepwear — Tekla has also garnered a new set of followers thanks to its mightily successful collaborations.

Its link-ups with Stüssy reamin arguably its most in-demand to date, while follow-up partnerships with labels like Jacquemus and elusive Montreal-based designer JJJJound have only enhanced Tekla's luxury reputation.

Now finally, six years into its journey, Tekla’s first official flagship is here. And, like it said: if you haven’t tried its gear yet, just wait. It’s a real game changer.