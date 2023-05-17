Don't Be Scared – the Tesla Bots Can't Hurt You (Yet)

There's a bit of a running joke that when Elon Musk mentions something is in the works or will be coming soon, it probably isn't. It's the feeling that has permeated social media for a multitude of reasons, perhaps most notably the Hyperloop. One thing that's certainly happening (like it or not) is the Tesla Bots' arrival.

It's been a long two years since Elon Musk first unveiled Tesla Bots. In that time, it feels like we've taken a pretty significant leap into the future – a future led by Artificial Intelligence, that is.

The first few months of this year have been particularly fascinating and scary, thanks to the near-constant stream of new AI-generated content. From AI Drake tracks doing numbers on Spotify to Pope Francis wearing Moncler and Elon Musk walking the runway, Pandora's Box has well and truly been opened.

With the tireless work that's been going on behind closed doors at Tesla over the past few years and with the furiously sharp rise of AI, it feels like perfect timing for an update on the humanoid Tesla Bots.

As Twitter, the verification controversy, and the X-Corp merger all unfold, it's easy to forget how much still goes on behind the doors at Tesla. What could have easily been another bold statement that bares no fruit is certainly a reality. Is it one we should be scared of? Perhaps.

In a video shared by Tesla, we receive our first update on the Tesla Bots in two years, showcasing their current capabilities, which include environment discovery and memorization, completing increasingly difficult tasks, and walking autonomously with AI capabilities trained by human demonstrations.

While AI continues to evolve at an alarmingly fast rate, it'll be interesting to see how the hardware matches up with the software over the next 3-5 years; interesting, but certainly not without anxiety.