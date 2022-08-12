Tessuti Opens Forward-Thinking Liverpool Flagship

Opening a store nowadays takes a little more thought than it used to. Gone are the days when simply laying your stock bare for customers to see would do the trick, for we are in a world where shopping has to be “an experience,” for better or worse.

For global retailer Tessuti, it’s certainly for the better, who have opened the doors to a new two storey flagship located on Liverpool’s Paradise Street. And to put it simply, it is an experience.

Stocking everything from Stone Island, Missoni, Moschino, and Fiorucci, to Billionaire Boys Club, Versace, Norse Projects, C.P. Company, Tessuti Liverpool is spread across two floors spanning 22,000 square feet in total.

Inside, the store itself houses pioneering digital screens, with a number of community events planned, and plenty of exclusive in-store collaborations in the works.

“At the very start of the store design, we wanted to approach it so the store can self-evolve through technology,” explains Chris Rowan, Director of Brand & Customer Connection at Tessuti.

“The attention to detail through luxurious fixtures and fittings, and a strong modern design aesthetic will keep the store relevant and future-proofed for sure.”

True to Liverpudlian style, Tessuti is also keen to champion local talent and businesses through its work. For the opening party, the retailer has teamed up with celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and Tappers to create a bespoke Tessuti Gin.

Tessuti, Unit 89 - 90 Paradise Street, Liverpool One, 8 - 12 Paradise Street, Liverpool, L1 8JF.