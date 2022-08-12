Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Tessuti Opens Forward-Thinking Liverpool Flagship

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Opening a store nowadays takes a little more thought than it used to. Gone are the days when simply laying your stock bare for customers to see would do the trick, for we are in a world where shopping has to be “an experience,” for better or worse.

For global retailer Tessuti, it’s certainly for the better, who have opened the doors to a new two storey flagship located on Liverpool’s Paradise Street. And to put it simply, it is an experience.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stocking everything from Stone Island, Missoni, Moschino, and Fiorucci, to Billionaire Boys Club, Versace, Norse Projects, C.P. Company, Tessuti Liverpool is spread across two floors spanning 22,000 square feet in total.

Tessuti
1 / 4

Inside, the store itself houses pioneering digital screens, with a number of community events planned, and plenty of exclusive in-store collaborations in the works.

“At the very start of the store design, we wanted to approach it so the store can self-evolve through technology,” explains Chris Rowan, Director of Brand & Customer Connection at Tessuti.

Tessuti
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“The attention to detail through luxurious fixtures and fittings, and a strong modern design aesthetic will keep the store relevant and future-proofed for sure.”

True to Liverpudlian style, Tessuti is also keen to champion local talent and businesses through its work. For the opening party, the retailer has teamed up with celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and Tappers to create a bespoke Tessuti Gin.

Tessuti, Unit 89 - 90 Paradise Street, Liverpool One, 8 - 12 Paradise Street, Liverpool, L1 8JF.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • Footwear’s Future-Forward Fantasy: Vans is Looking Ahead with the New Old Skool 36 FM
  • NIGO: Streetwear Pioneer, LVMH Mastermind... Convenience Store Manager?
  • You've Never Heard of New York's Coolest New Fragrance Store (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now