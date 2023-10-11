Sign up to never miss a drop
Seth Rogen Is an Elder Statesman & UGG Man

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

The Elder Statesman x UGG collab in two words? Chill and Cali cool. Who better epitomize those descriptors than Seth Rogen, a super laidback actor famously known for partaking in higher refreshments?

That's a rhetorical question, by the way. Rogen is perfect for the job, so fittingly, he's the face of The Elder Statesman and UGG's latest campaign.

The Elder Statesman / Sam Nixon

Indeed, Rogen fronts the partnership's vivid visuals alongside bead artist Jaime Gerin, glassblower Cedric Mitchell, textile artist Sesan, and surfboard shaper Kyle Albers. Oh, and there's also a massive plush figure called the "Abominable UGGman," realized with a similar colorful patchwork like the collaboration's plush slides.

It's no secret that Rogen's style has transcended as of late, with platinum blonde and Platonic flexes included. And with the Elder Statesman x UGG campaign, Rogen's 'fits hit peak cozy in The Elder Statesman's cashmere wears and collaborative UGG footwear, now available at UGG and The Elder Statesman.

Indeed, those beautifully darned boots are officially Rogen-approved.

The Elder Statesman / Sam Nixon

We also see Rogen get busy with his craft, posing alongside a few ceramic creations, including some from his HOUSEPLANT brand, from the looks of it. No sign of the side table-slash-ashtray, though.

Already a man of many titles, consider Rogen now an elder statesman and a UGG man. Not an abominable one, though.

