Your Favorite The North Face Piece? "It's More Than a Jacket"

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
The North Face
1 / 5

"It's More Than a Jacket" – that's something you may find yourself telling a friend who's decided to question why you're wearing your The North Face Nuptse II for the tenth week in a row. That sentence and the sentiments behind it lend themselves to the second iteration of TNF's campaign, an experience that's been revamped for FW22.

Those five words leave you with plenty to think about, and where the campaign itself is concerned, it opens the doors to a bountiful experience built in celebration of the history and heritage of The North Face's iconic arsenal of jackets.

Beneath the surface, this is an initiative that began a year ago, bringing together a collection of stories of exploration shared by diverse persons from within TNF's community, including athletes, consumers, brand partners, and more.

In a true amalgamation of the stories and moments that have driven the brand over the years, "It's More Than a Jacket" comes to life as a multi-faceted experience at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s First Thursday program.

At its heart, the campaign showcases the brand's cultural significance, both as a center point of streetwear, as well as one of the world's most trusted performance brands.

“For decades, The North Face jackets have been part of some of the most iconic stories in adventure and culture, whether they are part of first descents on some of the highest peaks in the world, or when our Nuptse swept New York City streets in the ’90s,” said Mike Ferris, Global Vice President of Brand Management for The North Face.

He continued: “The stories behind these jackets – the people, places, and memories that encompass them – are what makes our brand so special, and we are thrilled to bring them to life both digitally and through our activation at SFMOMA as we close out the "It’s More Than a Jacket" campaign.”

The campaign installation at SFMOMA will feature an installation of used TNF jackets and products loaned from the same community from which these stories have been shared. These anecdotes have been shared by the likes of The North Face athletes Alex Honnold, Jimmy Chin, and Ingrid Backstrom, as well as designers Mark Erickson and Angelo Baque, and cultural icons such as Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, and many more.

Further to the event (for which tickets are obtained via the SFMOMA site), the campaign will come to life throughout the fall via a series of collections, including the brand's first circular collection – consisting of fleeces, outerwear, pants, and accessories.

