Netflix’s 'The Ultimatum' Is Messy & That’s Why We Love It

Let's all toast with our silver goblets to Netflix's The Ultimatum – the streaming platform's messiest reality dating show we hate to love. Warning: spoilers lie ahead.

After watching an episode or five of The Ultimatum, I think everyone had the same thought: this show is so messy...and I love it.

So here's the thing: The Ultimatum is a spin-off to Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Love Is Blind — you know, the show where people get married without seeing each other and has spawned show villains like Shake and Jessica.

Well, the two essentially brought the mess to their latest show, The Ultimatum, where couples in their 20s face marriage ultimatums from one person in the relationship.

I, myself, am a 20-something, and the fact someone younger than me on the show issued an ultimatum had like WTF.

Sure enough, the cast's ages weren't the show's most giant red flags. It was the fact that couples swapped partners as a "test of their love" for each person to answer the show's lingering question: marry or move on?

The partner switch-ups literally moved in together, with some even sleeping in the same bed — and participating in a few eyebrow-raising acts (cough cough, Jake and Rae's several make-out sessions).

Ironically, those who issued the ultimatum (hint: Shanique and April) weren't too happy about their beaus living with other people — though some "dragged" their significant others on the show and agreed to the process.

After all the toxic kisses and even messier girls' night outs discussing being with each other's partners, The Ultimatum's most doomed couple, Madlyn and Coby, had the most successful ending.

Colby – the season's most narcissistic character who issued an ultimatum to Madlyn – got his happy ending by proposing and marrying Madlyn on the same day.

I'm not sure how we got here, considering Madlyn's firm stance on not wanting to marry Colby and wanting Randall (and we're not talking romantically either) throughout the show's run.

The ultimate jaw-dropper from the two? Colby and Madlyn showed up to the reunion jollier than ever — with Madlyn sporting a growing baby bump.

Naturally, there were more equally-chaotic moments from The Ultimatum's reunion.

Lauren and Nate still didn't quite figure out their issues surrounding having kids despite getting engaged before the show's experiment. Jake got plane tickets with Rae right after telling April they wouldn't run off together. Lastly, but certainly not unsurprisingly, Shanique and Randall called off the engagement.

Whether we want to admit it or not, we're like Joanne the Scammer when it comes to reality drama, who once said, "I'm a messy bitch who lives for drama." And the internet's reactions to Netflix's The Ultimatum are proof of this.

From the marry-me-or-nah demands to the silver wine goblets who witnessed all the drama unfold, The Ultimatum is indeed Netflix's messiest dating show filled with red flags and chaotic drama. And, I'll be waiting for season two.