Wait a Minute, Is The Weeknd Headed to Coachella?

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival attracts attendees the world over, promising two weekends of chart-topping music in Indio, California. This year, fans are being spoilt; Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean are all scheduled to headline, with dozens of other global stars filling each day with sound.

As if Frank Ocean's first live performance in six years and a healthy dose of Blink-182 wasn't enough, it looks like The Weeknd will return to the festival for a not-so-surprise performance.

The Weeknd causing a buzz around Coachella is nothing new. Last year, following Kanye's decision to pull out of the festival two weeks before he was due to performance, it was Abel that took the reigns to co-headline alongside Swedish House Mafia.

As you'd expect, the Canadian superstar failed to disappoint, offering a more than suitable substitute for the show that fans were promised.

Once again, The Weeknd is snatching headlines ahead of the event, as it seemingly teases a surprise performance over the weekend, catching the attention of fans.

While speculation concerning The Weeknd pulling up to Coachella has been rife in the past week, it's seemingly been confirmed thanks to a fan account on Twitter.

Tweeting a stylized image of the artist performing, the tweet reads "THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR." Although somewhat of a "trust me bro" source, Abel himself went on to retweet the account.

Obviously, there are plenty of gutted fans who might have opted to get a ticket to the festival had they known he'd be performing; for those already attending, though, it's a much-welcomed bonus.

Frank Ocean and The Weeknd in one weekend, maybe even on the same day? The sad boys are eating good.