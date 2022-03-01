No One Asked for 10-Minute TikToks

The internet is a divisive place, but nothing unites netizens quite like shared outrage over something that, in the long run, doesn't really matter.

TikTok users around the world are objecting to the platform's decision to extend its maximum video length from three to 10 minutes — a pretty bold move for an app that revolves around short-form videos (key word: short).

"We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," the company said in a statement.

"Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world."

Longer videos are easier to monetize than, say, 15-second clips, and keep users on the app for more time. However, much of TikTok's appeal lies in its never-ending stream of snack-able, succinct content.

So far, users seem to unanimously agree that the very idea of a 10-minute TikTok is a total turn-off.

In fact, some are characterizing the move as potentially fatal for the platform.

Vine, widely regarded as the original TikTok, also grappled with limited monetization prospects for super-short videos, and extended its maximum video length from six to 140 seconds. Just months later, the app shuttered.

Indeed, it seems odd that TikTok would move away from short-form content as Instagram and Facebook begin to experiment with TikTok-like features (namely, Reels).

While TikTok's extended video length appears to be a total flop, here's hoping the platform doesn't pull a Vine.