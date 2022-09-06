Only Tilda Swinton Could Make an Ice Cream Cone Into a Fashion Statement

Three things: Tilda Swinton, Chanel, and an ice cream cone. That's it, that's the tweet.

Tilda Swinton is currently on the scene at the 2022 79th Venice Festival alongside other big-name film entertainers like Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Jodie Smith-Turner, and Tessa Thompson.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On September 5, Swinton delivered a casual serve in an off-white Chanel ensemble, including a ruffled dress, chain-strapped handbag, woven cap, and round sunglasses.

Swinton topped off the effortlessly chic look with a literally tasteful accessory: a scoop of ice cream on top of a waffle cone.

Yes indeed. During the Venice Film Fest, the actress enjoyed what appears to be a vanilla ice cream cone — or perhaps an Italian gelato cone, since she is in the treat's country of origin, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Intentional or not, Swinton's frozen dessert statement perfectly matched the vibe of her all-white outfit.

I guess the famed double C gets a new meaning now: (ice) cream and Chanel.

Tilda Swinton's Venice Film Fest style moments didn't stop there, either. The style icon also donned Loewe and Haider Ackermann looks (no surprises there, considering her ongoing style affair with H.A.).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Naturally, the red carpet queen made the cut for our best-dressed list of the annual film event alongside Florence Pugh's Valentino number and Chris Pine, who's looking attractive as per usual.

I don't know which accessory moment I love more: Swinton's ice cream cone or Florence Pugh's Aperol Spritz. Both are pretty good fits for the 80°F heat in Venice, anyways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For right now, I'm equally worshiping both carefree style moments. They're relatable and toted by the festival's women of the hour. What's not to love?

Plus, I commend Swinton and Pugh — Pugh especially — for remaining unbothered queens during the commencement of the eyebrow-furrowing mayhem surrounding the Don't Worry, Darling premiere.