Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'Fits Have Major Main Character Energy

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

All your favorite celebrities are on a boat. Or rather, a series of boats docking in Venice for the city's annual film festival, where anticipated titles including Luca Guadagino's Bones & All, Noah Baumbach's White Noise, and Olivia Wilde's controversy-ridden Don't Worry Darling are premiering.

Running through September 10, the annual extravaganza has our big screen heroes dressing to the nines — and getting some pretty fabulous port-side photos out of it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Here, we're cruising through the best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'fits.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine, patron saint of dissociating while looking hot, dapper'ed up in red trousers, a collared shirt unbuttoned just the right amount, and perfectly weathered loafers.

Florence Pugh

The Don't Worry Darling star was all OOO vibes in a purple Valentino set and a crucial accessory in hand: an Aperol spritz.

Colin Farrell

Nothing but respect for Colin Farrell's earrings.

Mariacarla Boscono

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When I die, wear this (Glenn Martens x Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture) to my funeral.

Kelsey Lu

Miu Miu's instantly iconic ballet flats made an appearance on Kelsey Lu, who wore the it-shoes with a 'fit straight off the label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

Tilda Swinton

At first glance, Tilda Swinton looked effortlessly cool with neon yellow hair, an oversized blue button-down, and red track pants. Upon closer inspection, reporters learned that Swinton's color choices were more than stylistic — they were a nod to Ukraine.

Tessa Thompson

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Westworld's Tessa Thompson, a master of cool-girl street style, let her accessories do the talking. Round sunglasses by LAPIMA, red leather gloves, an oversized hair bow, and a Vivienne Westwood purse lent the ensemble a certain je ne sais quoi.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith cut a statuesque figure in head-to-toe Gucci (no surprise there, as she's an ambassador for the Italian house). In an ombré chiffon suit, the actor made a convincing case for see-through in the boardroom.

Julianne Moore

Our favorite ginger and the festival's Jury President stuck with the classics in a white T-shirt and jeans paired with a Gucci blazer, horsebit loafers, and monogrammed luggage.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniLogo Bowling Shirt Ink
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciGramicci Pant Greige
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosStriped Wool Blend Scarf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • Rallying The Coming Season's Best Rain Coats
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now