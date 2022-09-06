The Best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'Fits Have Major Main Character Energy
All your favorite celebrities are on a boat. Or rather, a series of boats docking in Venice for the city's annual film festival, where anticipated titles including Luca Guadagino's Bones & All, Noah Baumbach's White Noise, and Olivia Wilde's controversy-ridden Don't Worry Darling are premiering.
Running through September 10, the annual extravaganza has our big screen heroes dressing to the nines — and getting some pretty fabulous port-side photos out of it.
Here, we're cruising through the best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'fits.
Chris Pine
Chris Pine, patron saint of dissociating while looking hot, dapper'ed up in red trousers, a collared shirt unbuttoned just the right amount, and perfectly weathered loafers.
Florence Pugh
The Don't Worry Darling star was all OOO vibes in a purple Valentino set and a crucial accessory in hand: an Aperol spritz.
Colin Farrell
Nothing but respect for Colin Farrell's earrings.
Mariacarla Boscono
When I die, wear this (Glenn Martens x Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture) to my funeral.
Kelsey Lu
Miu Miu's instantly iconic ballet flats made an appearance on Kelsey Lu, who wore the it-shoes with a 'fit straight off the label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway.
Tilda Swinton
At first glance, Tilda Swinton looked effortlessly cool with neon yellow hair, an oversized blue button-down, and red track pants. Upon closer inspection, reporters learned that Swinton's color choices were more than stylistic — they were a nod to Ukraine.
Tessa Thompson
Westworld's Tessa Thompson, a master of cool-girl street style, let her accessories do the talking. Round sunglasses by LAPIMA, red leather gloves, an oversized hair bow, and a Vivienne Westwood purse lent the ensemble a certain je ne sais quoi.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith cut a statuesque figure in head-to-toe Gucci (no surprise there, as she's an ambassador for the Italian house). In an ombré chiffon suit, the actor made a convincing case for see-through in the boardroom.
Julianne Moore
Our favorite ginger and the festival's Jury President stuck with the classics in a white T-shirt and jeans paired with a Gucci blazer, horsebit loafers, and monogrammed luggage.