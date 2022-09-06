The Best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'Fits Have Major Main Character Energy

All your favorite celebrities are on a boat. Or rather, a series of boats docking in Venice for the city's annual film festival, where anticipated titles including Luca Guadagino's Bones & All, Noah Baumbach's White Noise, and Olivia Wilde's controversy-ridden Don't Worry Darling are premiering.

Running through September 10, the annual extravaganza has our big screen heroes dressing to the nines — and getting some pretty fabulous port-side photos out of it.

Here, we're cruising through the best 2022 Venice Film Festival 'fits.

Chris Pine

Getty Images / Andreas Rentz

Chris Pine, patron saint of dissociating while looking hot, dapper'ed up in red trousers, a collared shirt unbuttoned just the right amount, and perfectly weathered loafers.

Florence Pugh

The Don't Worry Darling star was all OOO vibes in a purple Valentino set and a crucial accessory in hand: an Aperol spritz.

Colin Farrell

Getty Images / John Phillips

Nothing but respect for Colin Farrell's earrings.

Mariacarla Boscono

Getty Images / Kate Green

When I die, wear this (Glenn Martens x Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture) to my funeral.

Kelsey Lu

Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

Miu Miu's instantly iconic ballet flats made an appearance on Kelsey Lu, who wore the it-shoes with a 'fit straight off the label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

Tilda Swinton

Getty Images / Kate Green

At first glance, Tilda Swinton looked effortlessly cool with neon yellow hair, an oversized blue button-down, and red track pants. Upon closer inspection, reporters learned that Swinton's color choices were more than stylistic — they were a nod to Ukraine.

Tessa Thompson

Getty Images / Ernesto Ruscio

Westworld's Tessa Thompson, a master of cool-girl street style, let her accessories do the talking. Round sunglasses by LAPIMA, red leather gloves, an oversized hair bow, and a Vivienne Westwood purse lent the ensemble a certain je ne sais quoi.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Getty Images / Photopix/GC Images

Jodie Turner-Smith cut a statuesque figure in head-to-toe Gucci (no surprise there, as she's an ambassador for the Italian house). In an ombré chiffon suit, the actor made a convincing case for see-through in the boardroom.

Julianne Moore

Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

Our favorite ginger and the festival's Jury President stuck with the classics in a white T-shirt and jeans paired with a Gucci blazer, horsebit loafers, and monogrammed luggage.