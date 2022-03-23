Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Soft Suede Shrouds Timberland's Signature Spring Shoe

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

We've moved beyond boat shoes being inextricably associated with frat dudes (I hope) and fully embraced the chunky deck shoe as a timeless prep staple, thanks in no small part to slick collabs like BEAUTY & YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' latest Timberland team-up.

Even as ivy league style faces a cultural reckoning — a fairly slight one, given that it's less of a movement and more of a generalized style of clothing — traits carry over into the current generation, like Timberland's 3-Eye Lug shoe.

Boat shoes, in general, are a certified ivy classic, having been around since JFK and the other WASPs were yachting around New England in the '50s.

Originally a functional bit of easy footwear meant for on-deck wear, the boat shoe eventually became such a stereotype by the mid-'10s — greek life is itself rooted in the same collegiate classism that birthed ivy style — that frat dudes had to be told that other shoes exist

Even in our more enlightened times, Timberland's 3-Eye Lug shoe is different. It stands tall on the lug sole that gives the shoe its name and its interwoven laces are frame a graceful moccasin-style toe.

Something about that elevated sole and pristine upper inherently separates the style from any potential stigma and BEAUTY & YOUTH's collaborative pairs really do the shape justice.

Available at UNITED ARROWS' Japanese stores for ¥19,800 apiece (about $160), the collaborative 3-Eye Lugs recall Timberland's other collabs with Aimé Leon Dore or BAPE, in that they all elevate the classic silhouette with top-shelf quality.

BEAUTY & YOUTH opt for a perfect seasonal textile: soft suede realized in versatile black or a pastel yellow that truly complements the sunny days that're on their way. Either way, can't go wrong for spring.

