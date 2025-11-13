Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
These Plush Pony Hair Timbs Are So ‘Fetch’

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Timberland has gotten itself into a bit of a hairy situation with South Korean retailer Fetch, and the collab is better for it. From a distance, the boots look like the rugged workwear staple we all know, but up close, they’re softer, shinier, and honestly, kind of cuddle-worthy.

Yes, snuggly Timbs are a thing. The Timberland x Fetch boots mark the first collaboration between the Seoul brand and the American workwear icon, offering a plush twist on the 6-inch classic.

They come in black and Timberland’s signature wheat hue, both covered in thick hair-on-cowhide that catches light like suede or velvet.

Everything else stays true to Timberland’s DNA, including the sturdy Premium Waterproof upper that’s built tough and timeless.

No mule conversions like with Telfar or high-heeled experiments like with Vendetta Carter, just the same Timberland shape dressed in texture that feels more runway than worksite.

Fetch, founded in 2020 in Seoul, has built its name by reworking American subcultures from biker gear to blue-collar staples into playful modern pieces. The Timberland x Fetch boots drop November 17 at Timberland’s website and Timberland Boutique Tokyo in Daikanyama.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world has spent years remixing the Timberland, from A-COLD-WALL* to Stüssy to Supreme. Even Sonic’s got a pair. But it took a Seoul brand to make the rugged, hardworking Timberland this cuddly.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
