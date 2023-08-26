Sign up to never miss a drop
A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Is a Thing of Lace-Free Beauty

in Sneakers

Following a link-up earlier this year, A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland are back for round two, ladies and gents.

Based on A-COLD-WALL*'s recent preview, we're in for another delivery of laceless Timbs. Yes indeed.

The collaborative 6-inch boot goes full stealth with a new jet black paint job taking over a full-grain leather upper — a stark contrast to May's buttery, well, Buttas.

It seems like a shroud covers what would've been the lace system (it's playing hide and seek), a concept we've seen A-COLD-WALL*'s Samuel Ross explore in previous team-ups with Dr. Martens.

A single silver hardware stands in for where the eyelets would typically begin. Elsewhere, you'll catch A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland branding strike in white, delivering some minimalist contrast while a subtle "002" hits on the heel.

With Primaloft® insulation for the final touch, A-COLD-WALL*'s Timberlands are undoubtedly cold in appearance (a compliment) but promise warmth for the approaching colder seasons.

Get your coins ready, folks. According to A-COLD-WALL*'s teaser, the newest Timberland collaboration is slated to drop on August 29 on Timberlands' website and select global retailers.

From the looks, A-COLD-WALL x Timberland will include cool-weather-worthy apparel options, like knitwear, outerwear, and cozy layers rendered in A-COLD-WALL*'s signature muted palette.

While the laceless 6-inch boot seems to be a sure thing, it's unknown if the latest release will follow in the footsteps of the May drop with another 3-Eye lug shoe. One can only hope.

