Timothée Chalamet's Silly Guy Energy Is Not Debatable

When it comes to subjective media like film, certain things are always debatable. For instance, Is Timothée Chalamet a good leading man? Is Timothée Chalamet a good actor? Depends who you ask and what film you're referring to. But some things are objective truths that cannot be argued.

And the fact of the matter is, Timothée Chalamet is a silly little guy. He is simply too damn quirked-up to be anything else.

Yet, somehow, there are people, people who we share this planet with, who somehow believe that Timothée isn't wacky enough to be Wonka, or so they said once the Wonka trailer dropped in early July.

As you'd expect, they were corrected but quick by Exhibit A, the immediately iconic video in which Timothée Chalamet, as his high school alter ego Lil Tim Tim, busts out a math rap, complete with dance moves.

Remember that Chalamet also used to operate a YouTube channel where he showed off modded Xbox controllers, too.

Plenty of other leading dudes are Gamer Americans, probably, flexing hand-painted console hardware? Timothée Chalamet was born to be silly. Silly is his brand.

Hell, even after he became famous, Chalamet still dressed in a manner befitting his inherent wackiness.

Crocheted flower cardigan with cut-off camo cargo shorts? Sweatpants on the Met Gala red carpet? Lakers jersey and shorts with the Batman socks?

Come on.

Silly is Timothée Chalamet's entire brand. This boy exists to epitomize harmless wackiness.

Now, will Wonka itself perhaps lack wackiness? Perhaps. Is Timothée Chalamet possibly even miscast? Time will tell.

But that's on the director and executives, 'cuz if anyone can bring the silly, you know it's Timmy.