Not Everyone Is Into Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

The trailer for the new Willy Wonka movie, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet landed on July 11 and it’s been keeping the Twitter busy, to say the least.

Directed by British filmmaker Paul King, Wonka tells the story of a young Willy Wonka (played by Chalamet) prior to his chocolaty endeavors, how he then became a chocolatier, and his journey to owning a giant chocolate factory.

Wonka, which is currently slated to release in theatres December 2023, also stars names like Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Coleman in its cast, as well as Barbie star Ryan Gosling, fresh from his Ken-ification.

While, from our perspective at least, this sounds all well and good, the internet isn’t best pleased with Chalamet’s casting as Wonka, with many citing Johnny Depp’s portrayal of the eccentric Chocolate fanatic from 2005 as "far superior."

Still, you can't please everyone, especially #internet people.

For Chalamet though, his Wonka casting marks the continuation of an already jam-packed 2023, one that included the highly-anticipated release of Dune: Part Two.

Even away from the big screen Chalamet has been here, there, and everywhere too. From making a rare Fashion Week appearance at Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture in Paris back in January and becoming an official Chanel boy a few months later, to rumors he'd been dating IRL Kylie Jenner, it's been a wild one if nothing else.

But with Wonka slated to land before the end of the year there's plenty more madness to come. And perhaps with Chalamet at the chocolate factory helm, we might be given a golden ticket to witness the madness first hand.

