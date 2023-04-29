Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Tom Ford Calls It Quits, Kenzo House for Sale, Hayley's 95s, Genderless Beauty

in CultureWords By Sam Cole

Fashion's Elder Statesman Is Calling It Quits (Unless...)

"Tom Ford is over, RIP to a real one. Tom Ford the dude is still around, of course, it's just that he's suddenly departing his eponymous brand."

What Quiet Luxury Means for Beauty – and Why It's a Scam

"In case you missed it, ostentatiousness is so last year. By now, we all know what quiet luxury is — in short, it's a mode of dressing that signals wealth, but only to those in-the-know enough to recognize its inconspicuous signifiers: say, the stitching on a Maison Margiela shirt or the white soles of Loro Piana shoes."

Reject Modernity, Embrace Elderly

"Before quiet luxury was flattened into blandness, before normcore was diluted to mean "basic clothing," there were elderly people and their aspirational approach to getting dressed."

How Genderless Beauty Became the New Clean Beauty

"Another day, another new beauty brand. With incubators bringing brands to market at lightning speed and investors on the hunt for the next viral phenomenon, beauty is overrun with newness. Navigating an oversaturated landscape, companies will stop at nothing to break through the noise."

Hailey Bieber Is an Air Max 95 Gyal

"It’s a pretty well-known fact that you can tell a lot about someone from their sneakers, so if Hailey Bieber wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 95 tells us anything it’s that she owns a lot of sneakers. Compelling."

Kenzo’s Parisian Dream Home Is up for Sale

"Oh no, you've done it again! You've lost half a day scrolling through real estate platforms, watching countless architecture vids on Youtube, and conjuring up visions of your dream home. It's okay; we've all been there – and via Christie's, The Kenzo House is taking us straight back."

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kanye Quietly Prepares for YEEZY SEASON 10

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Alcova 2023, Where Milan Design Week Peaked

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Saunders' Dad Inspired JJJJound x Levi's

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Oi Polloi's Uncertain Status Paints a Concerning Picture of UK Retail

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tom Ford Calls It Quits, Kenzo House for Sale, Hayley's 95s, Genderless Beauty

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023