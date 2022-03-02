Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

We Love Tom Sachs But His New Nikes Are Bland AF

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sometimes, simple is best. It's a mentality that's driven Tom Sachs' inimitable design practice for years — Sachs doesn't necessarily create with a reductionist spirit but a lot of his work strips away extraneous elements to get at the core of what makes things interesting.

It's what makes his previous Nike sneaker collaborations so great: Sachs' Mars Yard and Mars Yard 2.0 are masterpieces of stratified design, where each piece and textile is placed in exactly the right place to affect the right result.

As a bonus, they're also beautiful, with a lovely palette drawn from Mars' terrain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Similar utilitarian ethos informed Sachs' Mars Yard Overshoe. I mean, these weren't shoes designed for mass consumption, they were created as Sachs' studio sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The fact that these shoes became collectors' items is due to their limited stock and gorgeously simple colorways.

Which brings me to the latest Sachs x Nike footwear design, part of their ongoing Nikecraft project. The "General Purpose Shoe" is perfectly designated; it's a pretty well-rounded, inoffensive sneaker design.

And very boring.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"You can find the sublime in a pile of dirt," Sachs once told Highsnobiety. I heartily agree: loam has a smell, a texture, a — dare I say — personality? Each pile of dirt is distinct and those differences are beauty.

Meanwhile, Sachs' Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe lives up to its name by being Sachs' "blandest offering thus far," as Highsnobiety editor Sam Cole correctly put it.

And, to be fair, there's nothing wrong with a simple sneaker. Some of the most popular shoes of our time — Nike's own Air Force 1, the adidas Superstar, Reebok Club C — are best-loved in their hyper-versatile monochrome iterations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Sachs is a brilliant creative, with the clout necessary to get Nike to break out the molds and painstakingly piece together a bespoke design that meets his very specific needs — the General Purpose Shoe feels like too broad a swing, too faceless a design.

Imagine the shoes without the artists' co-sign — this is all too normal Nike Outlet fodder.

Seriously, strip away the Sachs co-sign and you've got a plumped-up Killshot, SB, or Nike Court with some nice material interplay and lugged outsole.

Which, again, isn't an inherently bad thing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The General Purpose Shoe is an objectively decent-looking shoe. Like, they're definitely not ugly. But we all just expect something so much more adventurous from Sachs' footwear designs. I'm not wearing the Overshoe to the supermarket or around town, sure, but there's real intent there, the weirdness that makes it special.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's cool that Sachs' practice is function-first (the General Purpose Shoe does appear to have specific paneling and reinforcements) and these sneakers have vintage ACG vibes, to be sure.

So, yes, the General Purpose Shoes are all but guaranteed to sell out either way.

But it'd be nice to see Sachs unleash some truly inspired kicks again. To hell with "general purpose," let's get back into the nitty-gritty, the minutiae of making weird, wild shoes.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Green
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Sky Blue
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples T-Shirt Lush Green
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • There's a New-Old Nike "Dad Shoe" in Town
  • A Nike Shoe Artful Enough for MoMA
  • The Original Tom Sachs Nike Sneaker Suddenly Returns to Earth
  • Jacquemus Is Very Retro, Down to Its Nikes
  • Nike's Brand-New, Highly Techy Air Max Shoe Is Already a Classic
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now