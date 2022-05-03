Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Christopher Kane Unpacks the Gilded Glamour of Tommy Dorfman's Met Gala Gown

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Tommy Dorfman knows a thing or two about drama, so it's no surprise that the actress — best known for her role in 13 Reasons Why — made her Met Gala debut in anything less than show-stopping.

Designed by Christopher Kane and styled by Taylor Angino, Dorfman's phthalo green gown is a cerebral yet sexy interpretation of the night's theme, Gilded Glamour. Neither overly obvious nor esoteric, the look is totally Tommy: sexy, playful, unexpected.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Hunter Abrams courtesy of Amazon Luxury Stores
1 / 3

"I met Tommy at our friend Lena Dunham’s wedding last year and we had a lot of fun — I have been a fan of her activism and modeling for a while," Kane explains over e-mail. "She then contacted me after my Fall/Winter 2022 show saying how she would love to wear some pieces for events and naturally, the subject of the Met came up. It made perfect sense."

Made of deep green rubber, a hero fabric of Kane's FW22 collection, the dress is to die for — literally.

Its unconventional material is a nod to the many technological innovations (including those in textiles) witnessed during the Gilded Age, while its color — Dorfman's favorite — references a rather dark historical tidbit from the time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"During [The Gilded Age], the color green was made with arsenic and could only be worn for a limited amount of time — so it was a decadent, sought-after color to make a statement in," Dorfman says, adding that she and Angino looked to art of the era — works by John Singer Sargent, August Toulmouche, and Thomas Eakins — for inspiration.

Christopher Kane
1 / 3

Embodying the poise and elegance of the women these painters captured, Dorfman "looks like a debutante from the Belle Époque era," Kane illustrates. "It’s super clean and sophisticated with just enough detail and architecture to the gown that makes you reminisce about old paintings of high society women in New York."

Glamour aside, Dorfman's look is distinctly nostalgic, too. Just ten years ago, the actress was selling Kane's creations at Dover Street Market in New York City. Now an ambassador of Amazon Luxury Stores (which stocks Kane, among other industry greats), she's wearing one of the designer's custom pieces to her first Met Gala.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Says Dorfman, "it really feels like a beautiful full-circle moment."

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now