Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are on the Same Page For Once (Stylishly Speaking)

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Another day, more Traylor content. Yes, that's what fans are calling the rumored romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Travis and Taylor made surprise (but separate) appearances on Saturday Night Live! on October 14 (Taylor introduced Ice Spice while Travis popped up for a skit poking fun at the Swift-ification of Football Sundays).

Following their cameos, Travis and Taylor joined other SNL cast, like Pete Davidson and Ice Spice, at Catch Steak in New York City for a post-show party, which also doubled as a date night for the two.

Hand in hand, Traylor didn't shy or rush away from the camera flashes following their previous sneaky links. Instead, they took their sweet time heading to and from the car following the afterparty, where the Swifties were quick to point out Kelce's gentlemanliness, like opening Taylor's door and helping her out of the vehicle.

For their night out, the two were on the same style page for once. Travis and Taylor opted for relatively simple looks, which is expected for Taylor's general tastes but a tad uncommon for Travis, known for flaunting semi-flashy pieces and luxury handbags.

Well, Kelce still flexed some designer but it was a calm flex, nonetheless. The Chiefs player wore a fuzzy bird-patterned Jil Sander zip-up jacket layered over a pastel colorblock shirt. He paired the tops with brown leather trousers and creamy white sneakers for the finish.

Then there was Taylor, who wore a brown checkered trench coat worn over all-black pieces, including a Versace corset top (fancy!) and trousers. She went with some black and gold platform heels and a Aupen black handbag for accessories.

Each week, Taylor steps up her wardrobe just a little. First, the GANNI x New Balance. Now, a Versace corset. Baby steps.

Apparently, Travis and Taylor will be attending Sunday's Eagles and Jets game together, where they'll be supporting Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and the Philadelphia Eagles football center.

With the NFL continuing to fangirl over Taylor's appearances at Sundays' games, we send our thoughts and prayers to today's Eagles and Jets fans, who are probably in for a load of Swiftie and Chiefs-worthy commentary.

