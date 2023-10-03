Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Same Taylor Swift, Better New Balances

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

It's been a good week for not only Swifties but New Balance as well. If New Balance was already a Swiftie, then it was just an extra good week.

Anyways, Taylor Swift is back showing love for the Boston-based footwear brand, having stepped out and stepped up her shoe game with a new pair of New Balance shoes.

Let me guess. Another pair of normal New Balance for the musician who mastered normcore before normcore was a thing? Not quite. Actually, Swift wore the GANNI x New Balance 1906R shoes in the egret colorway.

GANNI's collaborative sneakers are having a fantastic year, by the way. Since its August launch (and swift sellout), Ganni's collaborative sneakers have received approvals from Grand Slam champ Coco Gauff and now, award-winning artist Swift.

And we get the appeal. GANNI's shoes are excellent takes on the silhouette, no debate necessary.

Along with the GANNI x New Balance shoes, Swift showcased her basic style with an $88 Shania Twain t-shirt from Free People paired with some jet-black biker shorts.

With a Still Here New York cap pulled over her head, Swift carried a Louis Vuitton monogram Camera Box bag on her shoulder. She wore the same bag to that one Chiefs game, the one folks can't stop talking about where she met Kansas City Chiefs player and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. Yeah, that one game.

Again, it's a very simple and very much Taylor Swift look. Ganni is a brand you'd certainly expect to land in both Swift and her fanbase's wardrobes (chunky knits, fun graphic tees, patterned prairie dresses, etc). But catching the relatively rugged 1906R finished with stylish flair on Swift's feet made for a pleasant surprise, especially after her standard 550s last week.

On September 24, New Balance's ever-so-popular 550s appeared on the feet of Swift as she cheered on Kelce...and fled the scene with him afterward. Who knew 550s were good sneaky link shoes? Taylor did.

As Swift and Kelce's linkup went viral, so did their outfits, Swift's New Balance 550s included. On top of folks calling the shoes the "Swiftie 550s," New Balance even restocked Swift's specific colorway, a black, red, and white scheme reminding us of Aimé Leon Dore's earlier spins.

The general release 550s was very on-brand for the average-dressing artist, to say the least. Highsnobiety news editor put the moment best: "Taylor Swift wore the Taylor Swift of shoes."

The Ganni 1906s? They're a step up but still within the Taylor Swift style realm. Now, call us when she's out here in Salehe Bembury's collabs or even the general release 2002R mules. Then, maybe, just maybe, we'll talk more.

Until then, we're likely to catch Swift repping something more along the lines of the Panda Dunks.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Twist Seam Cargo Trouser
Martine Rose
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • salomon-aw22
    Wet Weather's No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Neutral Shoes Are the Key to Every Versatile Sneaker Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 adidas Stan Smith is landing for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Y-3's Stan Smith Is For the Minimalists
    • Sneakers
  • Rabanne H&M collab
    It's True: Rabanne Is H&M's Next Designer Collaborator
    • Style
  • Lifestyle photos showing Italians wearing New Balance's grey suede 991v2 sneaker
    Che Sorpresa! New Balance's 991 Finally Has a Sequel
    • Sneakers
  • Usher wears sunglasses & grey tweed Chanel outfit with pearls at Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2023
    2023 Is Usher's Second Coming & He's Dressing the Part
    • Culture
  • A top-down view of a beige New Balance 990v6 sneaker
    KITH's New Balance's 990v6 Sands Off the Edges
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety TikTok Dinner
    Inside our #TikTokFashion Dinner at PFW
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023