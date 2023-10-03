Same Taylor Swift, Better New Balances

It's been a good week for not only Swifties but New Balance as well. If New Balance was already a Swiftie, then it was just an extra good week.

Anyways, Taylor Swift is back showing love for the Boston-based footwear brand, having stepped out and stepped up her shoe game with a new pair of New Balance shoes.

Let me guess. Another pair of normal New Balance for the musician who mastered normcore before normcore was a thing? Not quite. Actually, Swift wore the GANNI x New Balance 1906R shoes in the egret colorway.

GANNI's collaborative sneakers are having a fantastic year, by the way. Since its August launch (and swift sellout), Ganni's collaborative sneakers have received approvals from Grand Slam champ Coco Gauff and now, award-winning artist Swift.

And we get the appeal. GANNI's shoes are excellent takes on the silhouette, no debate necessary.

Along with the GANNI x New Balance shoes, Swift showcased her basic style with an $88 Shania Twain t-shirt from Free People paired with some jet-black biker shorts.

With a Still Here New York cap pulled over her head, Swift carried a Louis Vuitton monogram Camera Box bag on her shoulder. She wore the same bag to that one Chiefs game, the one folks can't stop talking about where she met Kansas City Chiefs player and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. Yeah, that one game.

Again, it's a very simple and very much Taylor Swift look. Ganni is a brand you'd certainly expect to land in both Swift and her fanbase's wardrobes (chunky knits, fun graphic tees, patterned prairie dresses, etc). But catching the relatively rugged 1906R finished with stylish flair on Swift's feet made for a pleasant surprise, especially after her standard 550s last week.

On September 24, New Balance's ever-so-popular 550s appeared on the feet of Swift as she cheered on Kelce...and fled the scene with him afterward. Who knew 550s were good sneaky link shoes? Taylor did.

As Swift and Kelce's linkup went viral, so did their outfits, Swift's New Balance 550s included. On top of folks calling the shoes the "Swiftie 550s," New Balance even restocked Swift's specific colorway, a black, red, and white scheme reminding us of Aimé Leon Dore's earlier spins.

The general release 550s was very on-brand for the average-dressing artist, to say the least. Highsnobiety news editor put the moment best: "Taylor Swift wore the Taylor Swift of shoes."

The Ganni 1906s? They're a step up but still within the Taylor Swift style realm. Now, call us when she's out here in Salehe Bembury's collabs or even the general release 2002R mules. Then, maybe, just maybe, we'll talk more.

Until then, we're likely to catch Swift repping something more along the lines of the Panda Dunks.