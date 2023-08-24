Sign up to never miss a drop
1017 ALYX 9SM's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Is Back & It's Now Official

Watches

In 2021, 1017 ALYX 9SM partnered with the Parisian watch customizers at MAD Paris to create bespoke watches that reinvented Audemars Piguet's timeless Royal Oak with a minimalist, brushed metal façade. Two years later, ALYX's AP watches are back — but this time, they're an official collaboration.

On August 24, ALYX and Audemars Piguet unveiled four collaborative watches, comprising two distinct makeups across a mix of sizes. Here, ALYX is taking on Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore watches in diameters ranging from 37 to 42mm, all constructed of satin-finished gold.

ALYX's AP Royal Oaks are only available in 18-carat yellow gold, whereas the collaborative 42mm Royal Oak Offshore watches are offered in white and yellow gold.

Each watch is a limited edition, as you'd expect: the ALYX x AP Royal Oaks are offered in an edition of 200, while the Royal Oak Offshores are limited to 75 pieces.

Anyways, regardless of model, all of ALYX's watches wear essentially the same design: a minimalist dial stripped of most details — the 41mm Royal Oak loses the hour markers, date aperture, and chronograph counters, sporting only the hands and 3, 6, and 9 o'clock denotations — a special sapphire crystal caseback, and 1017 ALYX 9SM engraving.

All of the collaborative timepieces come standard with the typical matching metal strap you'd expect of an AP Royal Oak but, in line with ALYX's industrial design inclinations, they're accompanied by an interchangeable rubber strap that yields what AP describes as "an intense contrast."

All of ALYX's collaborative watches are available for perusal on Audemars Piguet's website, with price only available upon request.

Expect a hefty price tag, either way: retail prices for ALYX's MAD Paris-customized Royal Oaks watches started at $80,000 and currently fetch upwards of $150k on the secondhand market.

That kinda dough could buy you a lot of black Air Force 1s. But, then again, collaborative APs don't come around very often, especially watches inspired by custom jobs. And, if it sweetens the pot, note that one of the ALYX AP watches will be auctioned to benefit Kids in Motion and Right to Play, two NGO charities.

