Travis Scott's Utopia Shoes Are as Simple as It Gets

Travis Scott's Utopia is here, and so is the album's merch, which includes a pair of ultra-simple Nike Air Force 1 Lows. And when we say simple, we truly mean it.

Travis Scott's Utopia-themed Nike AF1 features the "Utopia" scribbling followed by the Cactus Jack branding on the heel...and that's it, from the looks of it.

There appears to be no other changes or collaborative touches on the plain white shoe besides the Utopia and Cactus Jack sign-offs. And if you took those away, we'd simply be looking a classic Air Force 1, traditional leather upper and all.

But hey, evocative design or not, the $150 Utopia shoes sold out already. For fans still interested, sneaker flippers are asking for around $200 on resale sites.

It's no surprise to see Scott's new Nike shoes fly off digital shelves as quickly as they arrive, especially given Scott's history with extremely-sought-after Nike shoes that almost always sell out instantly — including his previous Nike Air Force 1s. But at least those had a canvas build and premium Swoosh detailing.

Are Scott's Utopia Forces the first ultra-simple AF1 collabs we've seen? No, and they probably won't be the last.

Over the years, we've met other low-key collaborative AF1s, most taking the same route as Scott's shoes with only a hint of collaborative effort landing on the heel: Supreme's Box Logo shoes. Eminem's Shady Records Air Forces. JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella AF1s.

Drake even entered the chat with his barely-designed Certified Lover Boy Forces. Although he didn't take the classic heel route, his pairs came with a couple of understated "Lover Boy" details. Still, the shoes were are simple as an AF1 collab could get.

Along with the Utopia Air Force 1s, Scott released some tees made in collaboration with KAWS and Saint Michael as part of a merch collection available on Travis Scott's website. The musician also dropped *that* Utopia briefcase similar to the one he carried during the album's rollout along with those Friends & Family Utopia sneakers.

The mystery remains what Scott wore under those perfect-concealing trousers that one day, though. The Utopia Jordans? His signature Nike shoe? Nike Mac Attack? Maybe the Utopia Forces? Only the Circus Maximus director knows.