Wearing Cactus Jack x Dior, Travis Scott Makes Rare Public Appearance

Ready or not, here he comes. Travis Scott is back, seemingly immunized from Astroworld fallout and ready to get back to business. That apparently includes new album Utopia and the revival of ventures like Cactus Jack x Dior.

Scott has employed a slow but steady return into the public eye since disappearing after the 2021 Astroworld disaster, wherein 10 attendees of Scott's annual festival died by means eventually ruled accidental.

Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior collab was an early casualty of the ensuing fallout that saw Scott's partnerships and companies vanish along with him. But it was all only temporary.

A few months after Astroworld, Scott's Nike Air Max collab, originally timed to drop alongside Astroworld, appeared on Nike's SNKRS app.

Scott's seltzer brand, Cacti, returned online with little fanfare.

Ahead of Coachella 2022, Scott began teasing new album Utopia and getting booked for festivals again.

Then, the Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration reemerged in Scott's wardrobe as VIP Dior clients received notice that they could begin placing personal orders.

When reached by Highsnobiety for a statement on the release of its Cactus Jack collab, Dior offered no comment.

Scott himself has begun making more and more appearances in the public eye, snapped by paparazzi on the way to dinner in LA with wife Kylie Jenner on July 8 and 10.

On the latter evening, Scott wore a shirt, belt, and bag from the Cactus Jack x Dior collection to dine with NBA star James Harden.

Launching exclusively in Dior's stores on July 13, the Cactus Jack collaboration hasn't received any publicity from Dior.

It's a surprisingly muted rollout for a partnership that was poised to be Dior's biggest since Dior x KAWS kicked off Kim Jones' tenure at the French maison.

Considering the sensitive circumstances surrounding Scott, Dior's light touch makes sense.

Instead of being ushered in with the typical Dior bombast — campaign imagery, high-profile photo shoot, teaser videos — Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior collection will only be available in-store. No social media, no press, no campaign imagery — it's as if the collab never existed.

Scott, however, very much exists and his recent outings in LA are a reminder that he isn't going anywhere.