What the Heck Is Going On With Travis Scott’s Jordan Shoe?

Back in May, Travis Scott quietly debuted his reported signature Jordan sneaker at the Cannes Film Festival. Now nearing the end of the year, Scott keeps teasing colorways while fans are still awaiting solid release details from him and the Jordan Brand. The question on our minds (and probably ragers, too) is: what's the hold up?

For starters, Scott's "Cut the Check" Jordan shoes aren't even called "Cut the Check," according to sources. Indeed, the musician's shoes remain nameless, but a few now refer to them as the "Jumpman Jacks." Groundbreaking.

Scott's Jordan shoe arrives with a low-cut look, and it even has a bit of chunkiness to it. As far as distinct features, there's a large strap layered over the mid-foot as well as that familiar reverse Swoosh as seen in Scott's past collabs. Lastly, the classic Jumpman logo takes a big leap on the shoe's thick tongue.

According to rumors, Scott's signature Jordan shoe will roll out in four colorways. So far, Scott has shown off three spins: a muted pair (Cannes), a multicolor scheme, and a sort of "Reverse Mocha" take like his Jordan 1 Low.

Still, it's unknown which pairs — if any — worn by Scott will make the, well, cut for the official release (whenever that is).

We get it: 2023 was busy for Scott with the Utopia rollout and the album's tour, which is currently underway. During the road to Utopia, Scott also carried out his Nike duties (well, kind of). He mostly just previewed his forthcoming collabs.

Honestly, the musician is sitting on many Nike footwear team-ups, including his Nike Mac Attack and, of course, his Jordan signatures.

There are even images of a new Scott x Nike sneaker, which boasts elements akin to the Huarache and Zoom Spiridon. Due to drop in 2024, Scott's new Nike shoe is apparently called the Sharkidon (sounds like a Sci-fi channel movie about a prehistoric underwater creature).

While the Sharkidon isn't associated with Scott's Jordan signature shoe, there's no denying the upcoming Nike collab look super duper similar to the not "Cut the Check" sneakers. They got straps, too!

It wasn't all teases, though. Scott delivered some golf sneakers, ultra-plain Air Force 1s, and those Utopia Jordan 1 Lows. But the latter was just for friends and family.

In addition to the Mac Attacks, Scott's Jordan sneakers are expected to release sometime during the Holiday '23 season, a.k.a. any day now (the Jordan Brand's seasonal collection already knocked off a few drops).

Hopefully, fans won't be waiting much longer for more details on the signature Jordan shoe or any sneaker from their rager fave and Nike — even if it's just a crumb of cryptic message. A teaser. Something!