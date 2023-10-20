Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What the Heck Is Going On With Travis Scott’s Jordan Shoe?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Back in May, Travis Scott quietly debuted his reported signature Jordan sneaker at the Cannes Film Festival. Now nearing the end of the year, Scott keeps teasing colorways while fans are still awaiting solid release details from him and the Jordan Brand. The question on our minds (and probably ragers, too) is: what's the hold up?

For starters, Scott's "Cut the Check" Jordan shoes aren't even called "Cut the Check," according to sources. Indeed, the musician's shoes remain nameless, but a few now refer to them as the "Jumpman Jacks." Groundbreaking.

Scott's Jordan shoe arrives with a low-cut look, and it even has a bit of chunkiness to it. As far as distinct features, there's a large strap layered over the mid-foot as well as that familiar reverse Swoosh as seen in Scott's past collabs. Lastly, the classic Jumpman logo takes a big leap on the shoe's thick tongue.

According to rumors, Scott's signature Jordan shoe will roll out in four colorways. So far, Scott has shown off three spins: a muted pair (Cannes), a multicolor scheme, and a sort of "Reverse Mocha" take like his Jordan 1 Low.

Still, it's unknown which pairs — if any — worn by Scott will make the, well, cut for the official release (whenever that is).

We get it: 2023 was busy for Scott with the Utopia rollout and the album's tour, which is currently underway. During the road to Utopia, Scott also carried out his Nike duties (well, kind of). He mostly just previewed his forthcoming collabs.

Honestly, the musician is sitting on many Nike footwear team-ups, including his Nike Mac Attack and, of course, his Jordan signatures.

There are even images of a new Scott x Nike sneaker, which boasts elements akin to the Huarache and Zoom Spiridon. Due to drop in 2024, Scott's new Nike shoe is apparently called the Sharkidon (sounds like a Sci-fi channel movie about a prehistoric underwater creature).

While the Sharkidon isn't associated with Scott's Jordan signature shoe, there's no denying the upcoming Nike collab look super duper similar to the not "Cut the Check" sneakers. They got straps, too!

It wasn't all teases, though. Scott delivered some golf sneakers, ultra-plain Air Force 1s, and those Utopia Jordan 1 Lows. But the latter was just for friends and family.

In addition to the Mac Attacks, Scott's Jordan sneakers are expected to release sometime during the Holiday '23 season, a.k.a. any day now (the Jordan Brand's seasonal collection already knocked off a few drops).

Hopefully, fans won't be waiting much longer for more details on the signature Jordan shoe or any sneaker from their rager fave and Nike — even if it's just a crumb of cryptic message. A teaser. Something!

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Trompe L'œil Denim Jacket
Jean Paul Gaultier
$870
Image on Highsnobiety
Double Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Travis Scott’s Nike Mac Attack Collab Is En Route
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • two models wear clothes from advisory board crystals
    No, Supreme Is Not Hiring Two New Creative Directors
    • Style
  • travis scott jordan signature shoe 2023
    What the Heck Is Going On With Travis Scott’s Jordan Shoe?
    • Sneakers
  • A model wears The Row's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    Gold Bless the Olsens: The Row's Sample Sale Is Back
    • Style
  • MM6 Maison Margiela & Salomon have dropped a collaborative ACS Pro sneaker.
    Margiela & Salomon Finally Cooked up a Wearable Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • off-white air force 1 mid varsity maize
    Off-White™'s AF1 Mid Is Both A-Maize-ing & Grim
    • Sneakers
  • Tamagotchi x Converse collab
    Tamagotchi x Converse Is All the Cute Without Any Responsibility
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023