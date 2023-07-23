Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Travis Scott Found Another Way to Keep His 'Utopia' Sneakers Secret

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Travis Scott is coming out with a new album and I'm sure many people are very excited. It's supposed to be such a big deal, even, that Scott rented out the Great Pyramids to debut the record, which seems like a tad much but who knows: maybe Utopia, Scott's next album, will actually match one of the world's Seven Wonders.

I have my doubts but, hey, I'm just here for the clothes, man.

And, to that end, we have a new Travis Scott outfit on the menu for today. Seen leaving Burbank's iHeartRadio Studio the day before debuting new single "K-POP," which features famous K-Pop singers The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, Scott wore his typically ostentatious jewelry, sporty shades (though not his beloved Nike frames), a fuzzed-out graphic T-shirt, and, most importantly, enormous Rick Owens pants.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Specifically, Scott is wearing a pair of Rick Owens' $1,100 Jumbo Belas denim cargo pants, tactically deployed to obscure whatever sneakers he's wearing from prying eyes.

This way, Scott gets to have his cake and eat it too: he can wear his mysterious signature Jordan Brand shoes (seriously, what's up with those?), much-coveted Utopia-branded Jordan 1 shoes, or even those John McEnroe-approved Mac Attacks without having his rabid fans pester him for sneaker deets, which is a real thing that happens in real life.

Sorry folks, you wanna see what rare Nikes Travis Scott is wearing today? No dice. Not unless his enormous, ragged pant hems accidentally flip skywards, Marilyn Monroe-style.

Oh, curious about Scott's alleged Jordan SP "Cut The Check" sneakers? Too bad!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is how you keep wearing those unreleased, unexplained sneakers without letting any more info or angles dribble out into the digital world.

This is also the Rick Owens-approved pant-shoe-interaction, believe it or not, though I believe that Owens prefers to keep his hems relatively levitated, frequently pairing his ultra-baggy pants with ginormous heels and his signature beefed-up sneakers, of which Scott is a longtime fan. Same for Owens' staple drop-crotch shorts, too.

Also accompanying Travis Scott to his studio sesh — Utopia itself. Yes, Scott is still having his lackeys lug around a Utopia-branded suitcase that presumably contains the master recordings of his new album.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At this point, is is worth the stunt any more? Not that I think the record is danger, it's just that I can't imagine anyone still getting excited to see the Utopia suitcase yet again.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But what do I know, I'm just here for the clothes.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPTerrell Jacket Bleach / Wax / Rinsed
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyShort Sleeve T-Shirt White
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPTerrell Single Knee Pant White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • Wasn't Travis Scott's Erewhon Drink Inevitable?
  • A Scrumptious & Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Went Travis Scott on Its Own
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now