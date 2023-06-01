Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker

What better way to celebrate your highly anticipated album release than with your own signature sneaker? Honestly, probably nothing, which is what makes Travis Scott's Utopia rollout, complete with a healthy handful of collaborative sneakers, so demanding of attention.

Utopia, Scott's first album since 2018's Astroworld, has been making the rounds as Travis Scott tours the world with armed guard in tow and, underfoot, he's debuted a slate of subtle shoe reveals, including a particularly interesting Jordan sneaker that some believe to be a pair designed by Scott himself.

Right now, official information regarding what's speculated to be Travis Scott's signature Jordan Brand sneaker is non-existant, but here's what we do know.

The sneaker first debuted at Cannes Film Festival, appearing in a characteristic brown colorway that also kinda reminds us of Scott's infamous Batman Halloween costume.

Since then, it's reappeared in a colorway akin to that of the Utopia branded Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive," showcasing several design details that were seemingly absent from the first pair.

Seemingly, the pair borrows design details from several past Nike styles, such as the strap of the Air Yeezy 2 (or the Air Trainer 1) and a sole akin to the Air Tech Challenge, or once again, the Air Yeezy, both 1 and 2.

As you'd expect, the style is finished with a reverse Swoosh, a design detail that's become a staple of the Nike x Cactus Jack link-up.

Since embarking on his collaborative journey with the Swoosh, Travis Scott has been at the center of some of the most heavily desired pairs of Air Jordan and Air Max silhouettes in recent history.

While the Air Jordan 1 and 4 have been at the heart of these releases, with a healthy dose of additional silhouettes breaking up the catalog, Scott's lacked one thing – his own signature silhouette.

With each day with edge closer to the release of Utopia, and with that, Travis Scott's new Jordan sneaker will likely land, too.